Midnight Suns has a new trailer at Summer Game Fest

2K Games unveiled a new cinematic video of Marvel’s: Midnight Suns during Thursday’s Summer Game Fest. Highlighting a new perspective on groups of Marvel heroes, the game will expand the category’s approach to a tactical scenario and promises to add a large catalog of characters.

The images focus on the groups of heroes and villains and feature new looks from the team made up of Blade, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. In addition, it is possible to have a new look at the development of enemies and the mental manipulation mechanism that the main antagonist, Lilith, the Mother of Demons, uses to convert Venom, Hulk and other beings of the multiverse.

Check out the trailer below, which mainly highlights Venom and Spider-Man:

Marvel’s: Midnight Suns launches on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Marvel’s: Midnight Suns Will Look Like XCOM, But “Opposite”

Earlier this year, Jake Solomon, director of projects at 2K, stated that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be “the opposite of XCOM”. Despite having the same concept based on RTS and action, with a narrative perspective and great tactical appeal, the game will stand out for its hero skills and the exploration of strategies closer to those of the Marvel universe. Click here to learn more.