Monkeypox: Fiocruz hosts training for health professionals from 7 countries | Rio de Janeiro

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) hosts, this Thursday (9) and Friday (10), the first training for the diagnosis of monkey pox cases.

The training, carried out in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the Ministry of Health, brings together health professionals from seven countries from Latin America: Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The activities take place at the Enterovirus Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), in Manguinhos, Rio de Janeiro.

The objective is for technicians from national health institutes to be prepared to detect and diagnose the disease in the event of a possible health emergency.

There will be practical training to carry out the molecular diagnosis, based on the identification of the genetic material of the virus, using the real-time PCR methodology (standard protocol adopted by the WHO).

The recommendation is that all suspected cases, considering the clinical and epidemiological evaluation, be tested.

The opening of the event takes place at 9:30 am, in the auditorium of the Joaquim Venâncio Polytechnic School of Health.

The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed this Wednesday (8) in the city of São Paulo. The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of São Paulo.

In a note released this Wednesday (8), the Ministry of Health reported that eight cases are under investigation nationwide. According to the ministry, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo each have one suspected case, and there are still two cases being monitored in Rondônia and another two in Santa Catarina.

This Sunday (5), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported having confirmed 780 cases of monkeypox worldwide. The data correspond to the interval between May 13 and June 2 and take into account only patients identified in places where the disease is not endemic. According to the entity, there were no reported deaths.

The WHO said monkeypox poses a “moderate risk” to global public health after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not endemic.

“The risk to public health could become high if this virus establishes itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups more likely to be at risk of serious illness, such as young children and immunosuppressed people,” the WHO said.

The organization says there is no recommendation to use a smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.