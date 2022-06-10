National Immunization Day: with drop in vaccine coverage, date reinforces importance of prevention | Federal District

O National Immunization Day is celebrated this Thursday (9). The date was created with the aim of remembering the role of vaccines in disease prevention.

“The principle of any vaccine is not to let the patient die because of the disease. But there are several types of vaccine. serious. But the principle is to avoid death”, says infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germóglio.

With the drop in vaccination coverage in recent years, especially among children, the day becomes even more important. A survey commissioned by the Ministry of Health shows that the average vaccination rate in the country is in 67%below the ideal, which is between 90% and 95%.

See where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles until Friday (10), in DF

The vaccine is an old technology. The first immunizers appeared in China over a thousand years ago. In the West, vaccines are more recent, with just over 200 years and, in Brazil, they began to be adopted in the first half of the 19th century.

after turning public health policyBrazil accumulated experience and became an international reference for the National Immunization Program (PNI), which placed the country first in the world in offering free vaccines to the entire population.

In all, 45 different immunizations are offered for different age groups in the country.

Currently, the Federal District has three vaccination campaigns in progress: flu, measles and Covid-19 (see further below).

All children aged six months to less than 5 years should be vaccinated against measles. The target audience in the Federal District is approximately 182 thousand girls and boys and the goal of the Health Department is to vaccinate 95% of them.

Influenza vaccination, on the other hand, protects against severe forms of influenza virus infection. The goal is to vaccinate 90% of all groups that are part of the campaign’s target audience (see further below).

According to data from the Health Department (SES-DF), until May 24, vaccination coverage for measles in children was only 19.1% in the capital, with the goal being 90%. Already immunization against Influenza reached only 29.3% target audience during this period. The objective was to reach 95%.

Index of mandatory vaccinations in the first 24 months of Brazilian children

People aged 60 and over

health workers

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days)

Pregnant women and puerperal women

Indian people

teachers

People with comorbidities

People with permanent disabilities

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers

port workers

Prison system officials

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures

population deprived of liberty

health workers

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old

Drop in vaccination coverage

Thousands of children are vaccinated against measles on D-Day vaccination

According to data from the Ministry of Health, for six years, vaccination coverage has been falling in Brazil. In 2019, for the first time, the country failed to reach the minimum vaccination coverage target for children up to one year old, which varies between 90 and 95%, depending on the immunizer.

For experts, the scenario, which was already critical, became even more serious with the Covid-19 pandemic, which drove people away from vaccination units. In 2020, the MMR, for example, which protects against measles, rubella and mumps, and has a target coverage of 95%, has immunized less than 56% of children.

According to infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germóglio, this makes diseases that were already under control bother us again. “Like measles, which in 2019 arrived again in Brazil, and caused the country to lose its certificate of eradication of the disease”, she says. ”

“Vaccination is a cheap way to fight diseases. It is much easier and cheaper to vaccinate than to medicate a person, when he is already sick. It is necessary to invest in understanding why the population is not vaccinating. We need to invest in publicity and in active search”, says the doctor.

For infectious disease specialist José David Urbaez Brito, vaccination is a public health action and a pillar in the general care of the population. “From the implementation of vaccination programs, there was an increase in the life expectancy of the entire world population”, he says.

According to the doctor, there is no danger regarding the safety of vaccines.

“Before being authorized for human use, vaccines go through a series of steps. In addition, health surveillance agencies in each country still need to approve immunizations. In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) follows a series of criteria to ensure vaccine efficacy and population safety.

Vaccination against Covid-19

Vaccination against Covid-19 in DF

In the DF there is still a good portion of the population that has not completed the cycle of three vaccines against Covid-19. And this has worried infectious disease specialists. According to the doctor Ana Helena Germóglio, people still think that the vaccine is not necessary.

“We are already experiencing a kind of fourth wave of Covid in the DF, and many people have not even taken the third dose. Apart from the people who can already take the fourth dose of the vaccine and don’t even know it. There are people who forget, who don’t give much importance . But this is a mistake”, says the doctor.

In Brasilia, Anyone aged 50 or over can take the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 can now take the booster dose. The vaccine is available to the population from 5 years of age..