Post-Covid-19 cough and other serious sequelae can last for months, says expert

THE post-covid-19 cough It is one of the symptoms that most bother people who have had the disease and have already tested negative. We know that infected individuals usually have this condition, in addition to runny nose, fever, body pain, difficulty breathing, among other problems. But, even after being able to cure themselves of the disease, some sequels can remain for a long time.

How long can the cough last

However, initially, it is worth remembering that there is a margin of error in the results of Covid-19 tests. Therefore, it is possible that, even when testing negative for the disease, the patient still has a certain viral load in the body. What would be the explanation for a persistent cough for a few days after the “cure”.

On the other hand, there is also the possibility that this post-Covid-19 cough will continue for a few weeks or even months. “There are people who have had a residual cough for a year, with residual bronchitis and a restrictive and obstructive pulmonary condition – which can be mild, where the person does not even notice it; or medium, in which the person is uncomfortable, or severe. So, the pulmonary condition , throat and cough symptoms can persist for a few weeks or much longer,” reports Dr. Carlos Machado, preventive physician and general practitioner.

This fact may even be related to a characteristic of the new strains of the coronavirus, derived from the Ômicron variant. After all, they duplicate so quickly that they usually attack the face region first, such as the throat, nose and windpipe. As a consequence, the first symptoms tend to be a dry cough, throat clearing and itchy throat.

Covid-19 can cause other serious sequelae

However, anyone who thinks that, by not attacking the lung at the beginning, the strains of the Ômicron variant, is less serious than the others, is wrong. According to Dr. Machado, the virus can also affect different regions of the body, such as the brain, heart and kidneys. “In the brain, he [coronavírus] gives a major injury, which can remain for months. In the kidneys, it is causing a lot of kidney destruction, causing a slow and progressive kidney failure. And all of this is caused by any one of the various subtypes or mutations of the coronavirus,” explains the doctor.

“There are a lot of people who are evolving to have a heart attack, evolving to having a stroke, evolving to having a thrombosis in some artery in the legs and evolving to gangrene and having to amputate toes. All these are vascular complications. That’s why, the most important thing is not only to treat Covid-19, but, at the beginning of the infectious process, to treat it to reduce the risk of future complications”, adds Dr. Ax.

how to prevent

According to him, the only way to avoid, or at least mitigate, possible serious consequences of Covid-19 is through treatment and medical follow-up from the beginning of the infection, to reduce the inflammatory condition caused by the coronavirus. In addition, it is also essential to carry out periodic consultations to assess the general state of health, even in the absence of any apparent problem.

“This preventive review can detect small changes in the inflammatory process, or signs of thrombosis, which will cause the most serious complications”, concludes the doctor.