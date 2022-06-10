Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part I on the PS Store begin

The Last of Us Part I pre-sales on the Brazilian PS Store has started. The game is offered in two digital versions, with prices starting from BRL 349.90 in the simplest and BRL 399.50 to more sophisticated.

In the Standard Edition, interested parties receive only the campaign and the pre-plot chapter, Left Behind. The most complete offers:

Increase in Assembly Skill Speed.

Increased Heal Skill Speed.

Improved 9mm Reload Speed ​​Boost.

Improved Rifle Loader Capacity Increase.

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier.

Punk Dotted Filter.

Speedrun Mode.

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold (9mm Pistol), Silver Filigree (9mm Pistol), Rubber (Tactical Shotgun), Carved Oak (Shotgun), Arctic White (Bow) and Carbon Black (Bow).

The launch is scheduled for September 2, 2022. There is still no information regarding physical editions in retail stores. Stay tuned to MeuPS to be the first to know.

The Last of Us Part I

According to Naughty Dog, the game has been completely remade using the studio’s latest PlayStation 5 graphics engine. The promises revolve around advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features, and more.