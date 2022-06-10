Santa Maria records an alarming low in demand for a booster dose against Covid-19 among people aged 18 to 39

Vaccination is delayed in Santa Maria. Photo: Marcelo Oliveira (Diary Archive)

Even with the publication of an expressive number of actions in the weekly schedule of the municipality, Santa Maria registers a worrying low in the demand for booster doses against Covid-19 in the age groups from 18 to 39 years old. According to the latest data released by the Municipal Health Department, 60% of eligible people aged 18 to 39 did not seek to complete the vaccination schedule against the disease.

In an interview with CDN, the Secretary of Health, Guilherme Ribas, analyzed the current scenario of immunization in Santa Maria, listing the audiences that more and less seek to guarantee the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19:

– Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the target audience that accesses the most is the one aged 60 years or older for the 1st and 2nd doses, booster dose and, now, 4th dose. So, which population concerns us the most? Not only in Santa Maria, but in the whole of Rio Grande do Sul, it is from 18 to 39 years old. The 1st dose had a high incidence. In the 2nd dose, it went down. In the 3rd dose, the incidence is lower. 40% of people return for a booster shot. That is, less than half, and that worries us.

Among the measures adopted to increase vaccination coverage against the disease in Santa Maria are the partnerships with pharmacies, allowing appointments; The availability of doses at all shifts in health units, as disclosed in the City Hall agenda; and, consequently, the planning of decentralized actions, bringing the immunizer closer to the population. For the adult audience, these changes generate new opportunities.

– This portion of the population, from 18 to 39 years old, circulates a lot. They are in educational institutions, in universities that have fully returned. It is also a population that works in commerce and in various places. So, we created strategies with actions from 6 pm to 8 pm, opening access on Saturday. We are doing everything possible for the population to be vaccinated, because everyone has seen that the best way is immunization (…) We have vaccines. We are giving access and we want the population to look for (actions) to complete the vaccination cycle. Who is 18 years old or more, perform the booster dose – emphasizes Ribas.

NEW ACTIONS

This Friday, people aged 18 and over, immunocompromised people aged 18 and over, and people aged 60 and over may receive the 1st and 2nd doses, in addition to a booster dose and a second booster dose with the immunizing agents Janssen and Astrazeneca in health units and partner pharmacies. Another group that is also able to receive the immunizing agent this Friday and Saturday are children and adolescents.

VACCINATION SCHEME

With the recent state update on the coronavirus vaccination panel, the parameters of the vaccine schedule have changed. Since April of this year, immunization is considered complete for adults (aged 18 and over) who received the booster dose. Previously, the specification considered people with two doses or a single dose received.

Adults (18 years and over)

At least one dose: single dose or single dose

Primary vaccination schedule: two doses or a single dose

Complete vaccination schedule: booster dose

For this change, the State took into account advances in vaccine coverage against the disease in Rio Grande do Sul. Both the State Government and the Santa Maria City Hall reiterate that each stage of immunization has been shown to be effective in reducing symptoms of the disease in case of contamination, in the number of hospitalizations and even deaths from the disease.

MONITORING

In addition to vaccination coverage, the Health Department monitors other factors involving the disease in Santa Maria, such as the number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Regarding the positives, Ribas recalls that the first two months of 2022 showed high rates, due to the Ômicron variant. were registered more than 13 thousand confirmed cases in January and more than 5 thousand cases in February. As the months passed, the numbers dropped.

– In this month of May, we had an average of 27% to 28% positive cases. Example: for every 100 tests performed, 27 were positive, which can be considered a low average for the moment – ​​reports Ribas.

SUITABLE

The calculation of people able to receive doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus is done by the State. In the current context, the State Health Department considers 285 thousand people able to receive 1st and 2nd dose, that is, the total population of the municipality. Of this amount, about 24,000 are children aged 5 to 11 years.

The population total is also used to determine how many people can receive the booster dose. By logic, the calculation already includes adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, who since the end of May, can receive the booster dose as recommended by the Ministry of Health. The public suitable for the 4th dose, or 2nd booster dose, still has a limited number. Until last Friday, the estimate of Santa-Marienses were 50,000 elderly and about 3,000 immunocompromised aged 18 years and over.. However, the numbers should increase with the adhesion of people aged 50 and over and health workers. The technical notes that provide for the expansion of the public for this dose were published by the Ministry of Health, last Saturday.

