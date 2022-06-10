São Vicente begins to apply the flu vaccine to people over 45 years old this Thursday | More health

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on São Vicente begins to apply the flu vaccine to people over 45 years old this Thursday | More health 6 Views

Residents of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, aged 45 or over can already receive the flu vaccine from this Thursday (9). Vaccines are available at all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and Family Health Strategies (ESF’s).

The service of the units is from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 3:30 pm. In extended hours, the mobile vaccination post at Brisamar Shopping is open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm, and on Saturdays, from 10 am to 6 pm.

According to the Department of Health (Sesau), to receive the dose it is necessary to present a photo document and, if you have, a vaccination card.

Check the addresses of the health units:

  • UBS Central (Avenida Antônio Emmerich, 509, Vila Mello)
  • UBS Catiapoã (Avenida Pérsio de Queiroz Filho, 733/734)
  • UBS/ESF Náutica III (Rua Nicolau Patrício Moreira, 225)
  • UBS/ESF Praça Vitória (Praça Vitória, s/n, Vila Voturuá)
  • ESF Parque São Vicente (Praça Dom Pedro I, s/n)
  • ESF Japuí (Avenida Tupiniquins, s/n)
  • UBS/ESF Vila Margarida (Rua Polydoro de Oliveira Bittencourt, 299)
  • UBS/ESF Samaritá (Rua Sergipe, 70)
  • UBS/ESF Jardim Guassu (Rua Lagarto, 101)
  • UBS/ESF JIP (Rua Roberto Koch, 584, Jockey Club)
  • UBS Pompeba (Rua Antonio da Costa, s/n)
  • UBS/ESF Sambaiatuba (Praça Dom Bosco, s/n)
  • ESF Saquaré/ESF Mexico 70 (Rua do Meio, s/n, Vila Margarida)
  • UBS Tancredo Neves (Rua Luiz Meirelles Araújo, s/n)
  • ESF Parque Continental (Central Avenue, 940)
  • ESF Gleba II (Avenida Dr. Celso Santos, 510)
  • ESF Nova São Vicente and ESF Vila Ema (Rua Eliseu Almeida Melo, 10)
  • ESF Jardim Rio Branco I (Rua Antônio Riscalle Husne, 1760)
  • ESF Jardim Rio Branco II and III (Rua Eduardo Cação, s/n)
  • ESF Jardim Rio Negro (Rua E, 110)
  • ESF Sá Catarina de Morais (Rua Travessa do Parque, s/n)
  • ESF Esplanada dos Barreiros (Av. Brasil, s/n)
  • ESF Bitaru (Rua Agostinho Pereira Pinto Júnior, s/n)
  • ESF Humaitá (R. Maria Rocco, 311)
  • ESF Ponte Nova (Rua Salvador, s/n)
  • ESF Parque das Bandeiras (Rua Luiz Gonzaga Lopes, 57)

The mobile vaccination post at Brisamar Shopping, located at Rua Frei Gaspar, 365, Centro, is located at store 329, on the 3rd floor.

VIDEOS: g1 in 1 minute Santos

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Covid-19: Salvador begins application of the 4th dose in people aged 50 and over

Drive-thru points will work on Friday (10) and Saturday (11); strategy still includes health workers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved