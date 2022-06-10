São Vicente begins to apply the flu vaccine to people over 45 years old this Thursday | More health

Residents of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, aged 45 or over can already receive the flu vaccine from this Thursday (9). Vaccines are available at all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and Family Health Strategies (ESF’s).
The service of the units is from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 3:30 pm. In extended hours, the mobile vaccination post at Brisamar Shopping is open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm, and on Saturdays, from 10 am to 6 pm.
According to the Department of Health (Sesau), to receive the dose it is necessary to present a photo document and, if you have, a vaccination card.
Check the addresses of the health units:
- UBS Central (Avenida Antônio Emmerich, 509, Vila Mello)
- UBS Catiapoã (Avenida Pérsio de Queiroz Filho, 733/734)
- UBS/ESF Náutica III (Rua Nicolau Patrício Moreira, 225)
- UBS/ESF Praça Vitória (Praça Vitória, s/n, Vila Voturuá)
- ESF Parque São Vicente (Praça Dom Pedro I, s/n)
- ESF Japuí (Avenida Tupiniquins, s/n)
- UBS/ESF Vila Margarida (Rua Polydoro de Oliveira Bittencourt, 299)
- UBS/ESF Samaritá (Rua Sergipe, 70)
- UBS/ESF Jardim Guassu (Rua Lagarto, 101)
- UBS/ESF JIP (Rua Roberto Koch, 584, Jockey Club)
- UBS Pompeba (Rua Antonio da Costa, s/n)
- UBS/ESF Sambaiatuba (Praça Dom Bosco, s/n)
- ESF Saquaré/ESF Mexico 70 (Rua do Meio, s/n, Vila Margarida)
- UBS Tancredo Neves (Rua Luiz Meirelles Araújo, s/n)
- ESF Parque Continental (Central Avenue, 940)
- ESF Gleba II (Avenida Dr. Celso Santos, 510)
- ESF Nova São Vicente and ESF Vila Ema (Rua Eliseu Almeida Melo, 10)
- ESF Jardim Rio Branco I (Rua Antônio Riscalle Husne, 1760)
- ESF Jardim Rio Branco II and III (Rua Eduardo Cação, s/n)
- ESF Jardim Rio Negro (Rua E, 110)
- ESF Sá Catarina de Morais (Rua Travessa do Parque, s/n)
- ESF Esplanada dos Barreiros (Av. Brasil, s/n)
- ESF Bitaru (Rua Agostinho Pereira Pinto Júnior, s/n)
- ESF Humaitá (R. Maria Rocco, 311)
- ESF Ponte Nova (Rua Salvador, s/n)
- ESF Parque das Bandeiras (Rua Luiz Gonzaga Lopes, 57)
The mobile vaccination post at Brisamar Shopping, located at Rua Frei Gaspar, 365, Centro, is located at store 329, on the 3rd floor.