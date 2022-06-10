See the 4th dose application sites for people aged 50 and over and health workers in Salvador | Bahia

As of this Friday (10), Salvador City Hall will start applying the 4th dose for people aged 50 or over and for health workers aged 18 or over. [Veja a lista dos postos no final da reportagem]

To access the booster, people aged 50 and healthcare workers must have a four-month interval from receiving the booster, that is, until February 10, 2022.

Immunization will also carry out the “Liberou Geral” strategy for the application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 years and over, in addition to the 2nd and booster dose for individuals aged 18 or over, regardless of being a resident of the Bahian capital. The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in Bahia.

The interested party must present the original and copy of the vaccination card, national digital vaccination card (Updated ConnectSUS), photo identification document and proof of residence.

The other groups not included in the “Liberou Geral” strategy must reside in Salvador and have their name listed on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website. It also follows the vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia. The stations are open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Individuals aged 18 years and over who took the Janssen vaccine are not recommended to receive the booster, as the vaccination schedule for this immunizer is a single dose + booster dose. Only immunosuppressed patients who underwent the regimen with the Janssen vaccine are indicated for immunization.

Child or teenager accompanied by parent: It is necessary to have your name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present the original and copy of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and Salvador SUS card for the child/adolescent.

Unaccompanied child or adolescent: You must have your name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age.

In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador.

The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website.

Adults: They must present the updated ConectSUS and official identification document with photo at the time of vaccination.

Research and study volunteers: To receive the booster, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above, in addition to a statement from the research institute indicating that they are cleared for immunization, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.

Pregnant women and mothers: Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The puerperal women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

Immunosuppressed – 4th dose and elderly people aged 60 and over: Interested parties must be 18 years of age or older, have already taken the three doses of the vaccine schedule, having taken the booster up to the date indicated in the strategy.

Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

FRIDAY DEADLINES (10):

*2ND DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE BY 5/13/2022

*2nd DOSE – PEDIATRIC PFIZER: CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE BY 4/15/2022

*2ND CORONAVAC DOSE: EXTENDED UNTIL 6/10/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*2nd PFIZER DOSE: PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER UNTIL 7/6/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*2nd JANSSEN DOSE: FOR THOSE WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL THE DATE OF 4/9/2022

*2nd OXFORD DOSE: EXTENDED UNTIL 7/6/2022

*2ND DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 7/6/2022

*3rd DOSE: ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UNTIL 2/9/2022

*3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OLD OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE BY 2/9/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*3rd DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UP TO 4/14/2022

*3rd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 1/6/2022

*4TH DOSE: IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 2/10/2022

*4th DOSE: ELDERLY 50 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 2/10/2022

*4th DOSE: HEALTH WORKERS 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 2/10/2022

1st AND 2nd PEDIATRIC DOSES: CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD (INCLUDING IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Garcia, USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), USF Santa Luzia ( Engenho Velho de Brotas), UBS Eunísio Teixeira (Saboeiro), USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Saramandaia, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Cajazeiras IV, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), USF Gamboa, UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Vila Verde, UBS José Mariane (Itapuã), USF Nova Esperança, USF San Martim III, 16th Pau Health Center Miúdo, Multicentro Liberdade, USF Gal Costa, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Nova Brasília, UBS Castelo Branco, USF São Marcos, USF Pirajá, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Capelinha, UBS Sérgio Arouca (Paripe) , USF São Tomé de Paripe, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Alto da Terezi nha, USF Fazenda Coutos III, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th DOSES: PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER

Exclusive drive-thru for the booster dose for 12 to 17 year olds; 4th dose for adults 50 years and older; and 4th dose for healthcare workers aged 18 or over: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center (Barris).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center (Barris). Fixed posts: USF Sabino Silva (Northeast of Amaralina), 5th Health Center, USF Federation, USF Santa Cruz (8:00 am to 2:30 pm), USF Calabar, UBS César Araújo (Boca do Rio), USF Curralinho, USF Pituaçu, USF Imbuí, UBS Mário Andréa (Sete Portas), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), UBS Cosme de Farias, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Sussuarana, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Calabetão, USF Resgate, USF Mata Escura, USF Estradas das Barreiras, USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Boca da Mata, USF Yolanda Pires, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF São Cristóvão, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF km17 (Itapuã), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Parque São Cristóvão, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Coração de Maria, USF Aristides Maltez (São Cristóvão), USF Ceasa I and II, USF Itapuã, Ferreira Costa (Av. Paralela), USF Santa Mônica, US F San Martin I, USF IAPI, USF San Martim III, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF São Marcos, UBS Sete de Abril, USF Dom Avelar, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Recanto da Lagoa II, USF Antonio Lazzarotto ( Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF San Martin II, USF Alto do Peru, USF Alto do Cabrito, USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Beira Mangue, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Nova Constitunte, USF Alto do Congo, USF Periperi, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

