See the list of health units that perform free Covid-19 testing in Salvador | Bahia

The city of Salvador released, this Thursday (9), the updated list of Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health (USF) that provide free testing of Covid-19. Quick tests can be done from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. [Confira a lista de postos ao final]
According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the result is released in up to 45 minutes. The health units can be consulted on the agency’s website.
The exam is performed by collecting the patient’s nose secretion sample by swab (swab). The method occurs in a simple, practical and fast way.
If so, and if the symptoms are mild, the patient is instructed to start home isolation, with remote monitoring of the SMS, through the Salvador Protege program. If the citizen has more severe symptoms, the city will assess the need for referral to the UPAs or hospital admission in a clinical or ICU bed.
The report with the results of the exam will be available on site within 45 minutes. If so, the asymptomatic patient or with mild symptoms will be guided on home isolation.
Check out where to test:
- UBS 19th CS Pelourinho
- UBS Santo Antônio
- UBS Virgilio de Carvalho – Bonfim
- USF Lagoa da Paixão – Nova Brasília de Valéria
- USF San Martim II – Fazenda Grande do Retiro
- USF Jaqueira do Carneiro – Largo do Retiro
- USF Candeal Pequeno
- USF Mário Andréa (14th CS) – Seven Doors
- USF Úrsula Catarino Garcia – Fazenda Garcia
- USF Ivone Silveira – Calabar
- USF Imbuí
- USF Parque de Pituaçu
- USF Parque Sao Cristovao
- USF Vila Verde
- USF CEASA I and II
- USF São Cristóvão
- USF KM 17 – Itapuã
- USF Alto do Coqueirinho
- UBS Dr. Ceucy Andrade
- UBS Castelo Branco
- UBS Canabrava
- USF Canabrava
- UBS Vila Nova de Pituaçu
- USF Colinas de Periperi
- USF River Seine
- USF Vila Fraternidade (Coutos Farm)
- USF Beats Heart
- USF Palestine – Fazenda Grande II
- USF Cajazeiras / Jaguaripe I – Fazenda Grande I
- USF Fazenda Grande III
