See the list of health units that perform free Covid-19 testing in Salvador | Bahia

The city of Salvador released, this Thursday (9), the updated list of Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health (USF) that provide free testing of Covid-19. Quick tests can be done from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. [Confira a lista de postos ao final]

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the result is released in up to 45 minutes. The health units can be consulted on the agency’s website.

The exam is performed by collecting the patient’s nose secretion sample by swab (swab). The method occurs in a simple, practical and fast way.

If so, and if the symptoms are mild, the patient is instructed to start home isolation, with remote monitoring of the SMS, through the Salvador Protege program. If the citizen has more severe symptoms, the city will assess the need for referral to the UPAs or hospital admission in a clinical or ICU bed.

The report with the results of the exam will be available on site within 45 minutes. If so, the asymptomatic patient or with mild symptoms will be guided on home isolation.

Check out where to test:

UBS 19th CS Pelourinho

UBS Santo Antônio

UBS Virgilio de Carvalho – Bonfim

USF Lagoa da Paixão – Nova Brasília de Valéria

USF San Martim II – Fazenda Grande do Retiro

USF Jaqueira do Carneiro – Largo do Retiro

USF Candeal Pequeno

USF Mário Andréa (14th CS) – Seven Doors

USF Úrsula Catarino Garcia – Fazenda Garcia

USF Ivone Silveira – Calabar

USF Imbuí

USF Parque de Pituaçu

USF Parque Sao Cristovao

USF Vila Verde

USF CEASA I and II

USF São Cristóvão

USF KM 17 – Itapuã

USF Alto do Coqueirinho

UBS Dr. Ceucy Andrade

UBS Castelo Branco

UBS Canabrava

USF Canabrava

UBS Vila Nova de Pituaçu

USF Colinas de Periperi

USF River Seine

USF Vila Fraternidade (Coutos Farm)

USF Beats Heart

USF Palestine – Fazenda Grande II

USF Cajazeiras / Jaguaripe I – Fazenda Grande I

USF Fazenda Grande III

