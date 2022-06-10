Smart cameras with Alexa support are up to 35% off on Amazon

Amazon is offering discounts on Alexa assistant-compatible smart cameras. Prices are up to 35% cheaper this week.

These security cameras are easy to install and allow you to remotely monitor babies, seniors and pets. In addition, it is possible to use them for surveillance of the property via cell phone, when the owner is working or traveling.

Among the models on offer is Steck’s Wi-Fi smart camera, which has night vision, motion sensor, in addition to the possibility of recording in HD with audio. The product is 35% off, at R$ 149.90 (direct offer link).

In the case of Positivo’s 2nd generation Smart Camera Bot, it has a system that allows you to rotate the lens, recording Full HD videos with 360º view. The gadget also features a motion sensor, night vision and two-way audio recording. In the offer, the product lowered the price from R$ 349 to R$ 314 (offer link).

There is also the model ‎EKVZ-R4114, from Ekaza, which is selling for R$163 (direct offer link), an 18% discount. The gadget is one of the best sellers on Amazon today, and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on a flat surface. It also records up to 1080p, and stores the videos in the cloud or on a memory card.

