‘Spotify’s Pizza’: Learn How to See Your Most Listened Artists and Genres in the App | Technology

Those who browse social networks in recent days may have come across images of pie charts, with the most popular artists and genres of their contacts.

The posts were created by a tool called “Spotify Pie”, which analyzes the profile and creates an image with the most used songs, artists and playlists.

Unlike the streaming company’s annual retrospective, the “pizza do Spotify” is not an official resource. It was developed by student Darren Huang and posted on the social network for programmers GitHub.

There are other platforms that make similar charts and favorites lists, like LastFM and Spotify Charts. What is important to remember in these cases is that by using these tools, users agree to share their data with third parties..

That said, it is not possible to know what this company will do with the data obtained from Spotify from those who linked the profile after the fad has passed – and therefore, the recommendation is to unlink the profile after use (learn how ).

Among the permissions that “Spotify Pie” asks for, for example, are access to content and devices on which users have the app installed. Check out the step by step to generate the graph:

How to use ‘Spotify Pie’

Access the tool’s website on GitHub;

Enter your Spotify account login and password;

Check the information the site needs to create the graphic;

Click on “I accept”;

After creating the chart, you can hide or add categories to the image, before sharing it on social media.

How to remove ‘Spotify Pie’ from your account

Once you find out what your favorite genres and artists are, you can withdraw “Spotify Pie”‘s permission for the site to stop accessing your personal data. To do this, you need to access Spotify settings by opening this link or by clicking on your profile picture in the app and selecting “Account”.

