Streamer spends $6,600 on Diablo Immortal and doesn’t get any 5-star legendary gems

Diablo Immortal is free to play on PC and smartphone, check out the minimum requirements to run the game

the streamer Quin69 was performing a live broadcast on Twitchwhen it reached the mark of NZD $10,300.00 spending on devil immortalvalue that in conversion to dollars is about $6,600what gives more than R$ 32 thousand in Brazil. The high amount spent is part of an experiment to see which items are possible to get with large investment, the player made purchases of $25 at a time, but he was surprised not to have obtained no 5 star Legendary Gems with so much money spent.

The situation caused astonishment in the community, which was surprised that at least one 5 star Legendary Gembecause according to the average, the amount invested was too high not to get at least one rare gem, even though it is a rare item to obtain.

O kotakuwho commented on the streamer’s achievement, compared the way games are monetized as Immortal Diablo with Bookmakers that use gambling models so that the company always wins in some way.

They recently estimated that to be able to maximize just one character in the game it is necessary to spend more than US$ 110 thousand in the game and stories like this show that the task really seems to be quite difficult.

Check out the clipped snippet below. live held in TwitchWhen Quin69 reaches the $6,600 spent.

– Continues after advertising –

1.1 quintillion operations per second: World’s fastest supercomputer is from the US

See below the minimum requirements to run Immortal Diablo on your smartphone and PC and where to download.

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Graphics Card: ATI Radeon HD 6850, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4GB RAM

Available storage: 24GB

Recommended PC requirements

– Continues after advertising –

OS: Windows 10 or 11(64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Available storage: 24GB

Minimum Requirements on Android

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

Graphic Chip: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Required available: 2.4GB storage (with additional 10GB content)

Minimum Requirements on iOS (iPhone)

System: iOS 11

Model: iPhone 6s

*Required available: 3.3GB storage (with additional content 9.5GB)

Immortal Diablo It’s free to play and is now available for download, here’s where to download:

What do you think of the difficulty to get a 5-star Legendary Gem in Immortal Diablo? Are you already playing the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

prices

Features

eFootball 2022 Mobile: Users want to know why the game doesn’t run on their smartphones

Brazilian created his own version of Sonic Frontiers in Unreal Engine 5 and we talked to him!

Tech Demo was developed by Gotikozzy from the channel Detonando Gueek and features Lumen, Ray Tracing and DLSS



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Kotaku