Surprise?! Microsoft accidentally releases Windows 11 for PCs that don’t meet minimum requirements

Microsoft released Windows 11 Update 22H2 for Insiders last Tuesday (07), and by accident, ended up making the new version of the operating system available for literally all computers running Windows 10 in Release Preview, even those that don’t meet your hardware requirements. Reddit and Twitter were inundated with reports of Windows 10 users participating in the Insider channel this Thursday (09). According to the public, Windows Update now displays the message that alerts the availability of Windows 11 22H2 to their PCs — even if they do not meet Microsoft’s controversial minimum requirements. Check out:

Microsoft acknowledged the “oversight” via the official Windows Insider Program profile on Twitter. Responding to a user running Windows 10 on a PC with a 7th generation Intel Core processor — a model not supported by Windows 11 — the company claims this is just a bug and the “team is already investigating” what happened.

It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it. Thanks for notifying. — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) June 8, 2022

Windows 11 requires the computer to have at least an 8th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 3000 processor. These specs are just some of the complaints from users who couldn’t update their devices, in addition to the TPM 2.0 requirement. Of course, there are several ways to circumvent the minimum requirements of the latest version of the operating system. Microsoft even started to warn users who performed this feat with a watermark on the desktop of PCs.

















