The Last of Us Part I is announced for PS5; See trailer!

The Summer Game Fest came packed with important news this year. Sony and Naughty Dog used the event’s stage to announce The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the 2013 game, which will arrive on PS5 in September 2 this year. A PC version is also in the works, but it doesn’t have a release date.

The news is not much of a surprise, after all, it appeared on PlayStation’s own website earlier. At the digital event, the companies brought a trailer for the most nostalgic, with striking scenes and characters from the game originally released for PlayStation 3 — and with the included Left Behind DLC. Watch below and see Joel and Ellie’s updated looks:

The remake will “faithfully” reproduce the 2013 experience, but will feature “modernized gameplay, improved controls, and more accessibility options.” In addition, players can look forward to improved effects, exploration, and combat.

Some screenshots:

The Last of Us Part I only became official now, but the project first went public in April 2021, when journalist Jason Schreier published a story on Bloomberg and brought details. Initially, the game would be in the hands of the Visual Arts Service Group, but it ended up being passed on to Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part I is not a “simple update” on PS5

According to a report by GameReactor, the remake is not a “simple update” on the PS5. The title must take advantage of advanced hardware and console technologies, in addition to the graphics engine of The Last of Us Part II. Check out the details!