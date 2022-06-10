The Last of Us Remake PS5 Trailer Leaks; see release date | adventure games

The Last of Us Remake had its first trailer leaked through Sony’s official website, PlayStation Direct, this Thursday (9). The game appeared on the product list briefly and was taken down a few minutes later. According to the leaked information, which appears to be official, the remake will have a new name: The Last of Us Part 1, consistent with the naming of the sequel. The trailer shows events that took place in the first game in the franchise and also in the DLC, Left Behind. The release date is scheduled for September 2 and the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 (PS5). A PC version would also be in development, with no date yet. Check out more details below.
The Last of Us Part 1 will be a remake of Joel and Ellie’s original journey in a post-apocalyptic world — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro
According to the product description, this version of The Last of Us will be completely reworked, built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The remake promises to faithfully reproduce the content of the original, but with modernized gameplay such as improved exploration and combat, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options.
Despite no mention of graphics, the leaked trailer is in 4K resolution and a frame rate of 60 FPS. The game will reportedly be available in a regular version for $70 (around R$340) and in The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition version for $100 (around R$487) that would include the Left Behind DLC. .
The Last of Us is one of the most beloved PlayStation exclusive games — Photo: Disclosure / Sony
In The Last of Us, civilization was almost completely destroyed by a fungus capable of turning people into something similar to zombies, with mutations that get more aggressive as the time they are contaminated increases. Players control Joel, a smuggler who has to take a girl named Ellie, immune to the fungus, to a group called Fireflies, to try to obtain a cure that will save humanity. The story continues in the sequel The Last of Us 2, released in June 2020 for PlayStation 4 (PS4).
Previous rumors have pointed to the game’s existence for some time, and recently, new information has emerged about a release date still for 2022. One negative news from these leaks, however, is the information that another highly-anticipated Sony exclusive title, God of War: Ragnarok, would have been delayed to 2023.
