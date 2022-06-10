The Last of Us Remake PS5 Trailer Leaks; see release date | adventure games

The Last of Us Remake had its first trailer leaked through Sony’s official website, PlayStation Direct, this Thursday (9). The game appeared on the product list briefly and was taken down a few minutes later. According to the leaked information, which appears to be official, the remake will have a new name: The Last of Us Part 1, consistent with the naming of the sequel. The trailer shows events that took place in the first game in the franchise and also in the DLC, Left Behind. The release date is scheduled for September 2 and the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 (PS5). A PC version would also be in development, with no date yet. Check out more details below.