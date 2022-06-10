The Last of Us Remake: Sony announces game and shows trailer; check out

[ATUALIZADA – 17h]: Director Neil Druckmann took the stage at Summer Game Fest to officially announce The Last of Us Part I. According to him, this will be the “definitive version” of the game for PS5 and PC players.

The event also featured Ashley Johnson (actress who played Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel). They reminisced about the experience of participating in the game and revealed that they will be on HBO’s The Last of Us series, playing characters that fans already know.



The new title will take advantage of the PS5’s hardware and will have features like 3D Audio, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. On Naughty Dog’s blog, the developer explained that Druckman “passed the baton” of directing to Matthew Gallant and creative director Shaun Escayg.

Unreleased footage was also shown comparing the upcoming remake and the original title. Check out the photos below:

[ORIGINAL – 13h30]: In a big oversight, Sony leaked this Thursday (09) probably its biggest announcement that was saved for the Summer Game Fest: The Last of Us Remake. Officially called The Last of Us Part I, the game will arrive for PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022.

Although the official revelation only appears now, there has been speculation about the existence of the project for a long time. In April of this year, renowned journalist Jason Schreier even published an article on Bloomberg saying that the game was in the hands of a smaller studio, but that Sony decided to transfer it to Naughty Dog later.

According to the leaked post, The Last of Us Part I will have two versions: the traditional one, which will come along with the Left Behind DLC; and a Steelbook edition featuring a reprint of The Last of Us: American Dreams comics and additional items. Check out the covers below:

The text published ahead of time also reveals that the game will be a “total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced, but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options”.

In addition, even exploration and combat have been improved, which makes us imagine that the new game will be a remake and not just a remaster.

Trailer

The leak caused by Sony itself also included the official trailer for The Last of Us Part I. The promotional video shows the redone graphics from the cinematics and recalls the story of Joel and Ellie.

At the end, it shows the release date and the information that a PC version is in development. Check out the video below:

So, what did you think of the existence of a remake of The Last of Us? Do you think the original game needed a version for the current generation of consoles? Access the profile of Voxel on Twitter to discuss it with us!