the main news of the showcase

O Summer Game Fest this Thursday (9) featured new game announcements and many updates on works awaited by the community. With Geoff Keighley in charge of yet another edition, several highlights were shown throughout the showcase. In case you missed the event, you’ve come to the right place, see?

the team of MeuPlayStation prepared a summary with the main novelties shown on stage throughout this afternoon. Check out the ones that stood out the most:

The Last of Us Part I (Remake) is announced

The announcement may have appeared ahead of schedule, but the confirmation at Summer Game Fest eventually came to fruition. Set for release on September 2, 2022, the remake of Ellie and Joel’s adventure is coming to PS5 — with a PC port also in development. See the trailer:

The Last of Us multiplayer on the way

Anyway, Naughty Dog talked about The Last of Us standalone multiplayer. Neil Druckmann said the experience will arrive in 2023 and even showed concept art for the game.

Gotham Knights trailer

Nightwing arrived at Summer Game Fest and stole the show with more gameplay details from Gotham Knights. See the hero in action in the video released by WB Games:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer

Another superhero game, but focused on the Marvel universe. With appearances from Spider-Man, Venom and more comic book bigwigs, the new title video caught attention at Summer Game Fest. Look:

Metal: Hellsinger

The Outsiders revealed that Metal: Hellsinger, the rhythmic action game (and reminiscent of DOOM) will be released on September 15 for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Along with the announcement, a demo was made available for all platforms.

Saints Row Boss Factory

For everyone to get a taste of the franchise’s reboot, Volition has released Saints Row Boss Factory, a character creation demo, for free on PS4 and PS5. See the tool in action:

Layers of Fears is revealed

No Silent Hill from Bloober Team. The reveal of the time was Layers of Fears, which was revealed with a tense trailer. In addition, it is worth mentioning: the game is being produced in Unreal Engine 5. See:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Task Force 141 appeared at Summer Game Fest, with a trailer showing a mission from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign. Check out the agents putting bullets during an operation:

Aliens: Dark Descent is announced

Another game focused on expanding the movie franchise. Focus Home Interactive is producing Aliens: Dark Descent for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. The launch will take place in 2023.

Scary trailer The Callisto Protocol

The creators of Dead Space brought more details of the gameplay and tried to show scary scenes from The Callisto Protocol. It appears to be a distinctive horror experience from Striking Distance Studios. Check out:

The Quarry launch trailer

The Quarry will be released this Friday (10), but was also present on the event’s stage. To leave the tension in the air for the premiere, the youth group appeared in a chase like that:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Date

In addition to new gameplay, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game received a release date. The title debuts on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on June 16.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead’s highly anticipated “The Delicious Last Course” DLC will arrive on June 30th and will feature a new playable character named Miss Chalice. See her in action against a boss in the video below:

One Piece Odyssey story trailer

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew crashed the Summer Game Fest with Bandai Namco and ILCA’s JRPG. New characters await fans of the franchise in the game. Check out a trailer for the story:

humankind

The PC strategy game will arrive on consoles in 2022. In addition, the port will already have six new cultures in the pack. See the trailer:

Did you like the Summer Game Fest summary? Got a game you can’t wait to play on the list? Share your opinion in the comments section!