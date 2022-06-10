The rare alignment of five planets that can be seen in June

Editor – BBC News World

(credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)





It is a rare spectacle: it can only be seen once every 18 years.

During this month of June, it will be possible to admire with the naked eye the alignment of five planets in the sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

They are Earth’s closest neighbors — and to observe them, you won’t need to use telescopes or binoculars, just get up half an hour before sunrise and have a clear (cloudless) sky.





Although the quality of observation is better in rural areas – which tend to have darker skies – the spectacle can be admired from the cities.

Of the group of five planets, Mercury is usually the most difficult to visualize due to its proximity to the Sun, from which it will gradually move away during this month of June, which will facilitate its observation.

According to experts, the best day to see this conjunction will be June 24, when Mercury will be furthest from the Sun and will be visible until an hour before dawn.

In addition, on June 23, the Moon will be located between Venus and Mars — precisely in the place that would correspond to Earth — so it will be possible to admire six celestial bodies aligned in the sky.

The last time this conjunction of five planets took place was in December 2004 — and it won’t happen again until 2040.

