Tocantins makes a joint effort of surgeries to operate on 100 SUS patients who suffer from hernias | Tocantins

A joint effort of surgeries, carried out throughout this week, will operate 100 patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) who suffer from hernia in Tocantins. The procedures are performed at the General Hospital of Palmas and the Regional Hospital of Miracema.

Action is the result of a partnership between the government of Tocantins and the Brazilian Society of Hernia and Abdominal Wall.

The surgeries began last Monday (6) and continue until this Friday (10). During this period, patients duly regulated by the State Regulation Center are being treated.

The action is carried out at zero cost to the government in relation to HR and the material used in the procedures. The State of Tocantins is responsible for the hotel sector and the availability of operating rooms. Of the 22 volunteer surgeons, 13 are professionals who are part of the staff of the State Department of Health.

The task force reduces the waiting list for this type of procedure, which had more than 300 patients. In Miracema do Tocantins, the goal is to get the queue to zero.

“Today we have 10 patients in the queue, six with inguinal hernias and four with umbilical hernias. Of these, nine patients are already scheduled for the task force, leaving only one patient who will be transferred to the HGP, due to his clinical condition and needing support from the Intensive Care Unit”, said the director general of the Miracema Reference Hospital, Maria from Penha Bandeira.

High incidence and causes of hernia

The State of Tocantins has already performed 654 hernia surgeries by the SUS in 2022 alone. Obesity and smoking are risk factors for the onset of the condition, according to the surgeon of the Digestive System and member of the SBH, Dhyogo Paulo Severo Silva.

The professional also explained that the number of people who develop hernia throughout their lives is high.

“20 to 25% of men will develop an inguinal hernia during their lifetime, apart from other diagnoses such as epigastric and incisional hernia. In addition, we had a damming during the pandemic where we did not perform elective surgeries, which increased this already so expressive number “.