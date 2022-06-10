Watch Xbox Showcase 2022 with Xbox Central and Hype Games and win Super Prizes

Get ready! Sunday the 12th June 2022 from 1 pmwill be marked as the best Xbox Showcase of history (or the day the INTERNET crashed). And in celebration of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022we will reward you for this great moment, and for watching the broadcast with us.

THE Xbox Central in partnership with the Hype.Games will draw i amazing prizes for different winners during the broadcast that takes place in our YouTube. Prizes will be drawn individually to participants, ten (10) gift card cards in BRL 50 it’s two (02) cards in 12 Months of Live Goldin addition to SURPRISES during the broadcast.

To compete for the cards is very easy: You must subscribe to the twitter through the GLEAM form (below).

GIVEAWAY: 24 Months of Live Gold and R$400 in Gift Cards

– It will be allowed to compete for only one (01) prize with the registration.

– If the winner is not subscribed to the channels, he/she will not win the prize.

– Telegram registration is optional but gives you +1 coupon

Enrollment starts today 6/9 and close on 6/12 at 1 pm (Brasilia time). Winners will be announced during transmission of SHOWCASEand will have 24 hours to respond.

Use the video below to subscribe to Xbox Central YouTube, activate the bell to receive the alert when we go live!

