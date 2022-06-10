WHO warns risk of global monkeypox outbreak is real

The World Health Organization (WHO) said more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in 29 countries outside Africa, where the disease is endemic, and admitted that the risk of a worldwide outbreak of the disease was real but moderate.

The UN health agency highlighted, however, that so far there have been no deaths associated with the disease and there is no need for mass vaccination. According to WHO leaders, the outbreak can be controlled with surveillance and contact tracing.

Credit: BlackJack3D/istockWHO sees risk of global monkeypox outbreak but says controllable

“It is necessary to identify all cases and contact cases to control this outbreak and prevent contagion,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

Situation in Brazil

The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed on Wednesday, 8th. It is a 41-year-old man from the city of São Paulo. He was recently in Spain and is now in isolation at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo.

There are at least 7 other suspected cases under investigation in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Symptoms and transmission

The incubation period for the virus, ie the interval between the date of first contact with the virus and the onset of symptoms, is usually 6 to 16 days, but can be as long as 21 days.

The infection usually starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever and muscle pain, in addition to swollen lymph nodes. After that, rashes begin to appear on the skin of the face and entire body. These blisters are painful and filled with fluid.

Credit: CDC/Brian WJ MahyBlisters on the body is one of the signs of monkey pox

Most people recover without complications in two to four weeks.

Monkeypox is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, mainly with fluids from the lesions caused by the disease, also by respiratory particles and through contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets.

The majority of cases reported so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that monkeypox is not associated with any specific group and can affect anyone.