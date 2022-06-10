Windows 11: Microsoft should require the use of SSDs to run the system by 2023 | Operational systems

Microsoft is pushing PC and notebook manufacturers (OEMs) to ditch hard drives and adopt SSD as main storage on computers with Windows 11 factory installed. That’s what a recent report prepared by Trendfocus, a consulting and market research company in the data storage industry, says. According to the document, Microsoft wants the transition to take place as early as 2023. Wanted by the portal Tom’s Hardwarethe company stated that it “has nothing to share on this topic at the moment.”

The current list of requirements for installing Windows 11 only asks for “Device with storage of 64 GB or more” — that is: until now, SSD is not mandatory for the operating system. But there is at least one feature that requires the solid state disk: DirectStorage, which requires “NVMe SSD to store and run games that use the Standard NVM Express Control driver and a DirectX12 GPU with Shader Model 6.0 support.”

The Windows subsystem for Android is another feature that enforces the existence of an SSD. However, as the platform has not yet been launched in Brazil, the requirements do not appear in the Portuguese version of the Microsoft website. On the website in English, the Windows manufacturer mentions the need to have “a solid state drive (SSD)” (in free translation).

The pressure to change the component is justified by the faster speed of the SSD compared to the conventional hard drive. This memory feature provides a much better user experience, directly impacting the performance of the operating system as well as the user’s perception of the system.

The problem with this replacement is that SSDs are still much more expensive than HDs. As a result, the production of entry-level notebooks and PCs, whose main attraction is low cost, would be compromised.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the vice president of Trendfocus, John Chen, said that manufacturers are trying to postpone the deadline imposed by Microsoft. The transition to desktops and/or emerging markets is expected to take place in 2024. “Things are still ongoing,” said John Chen.

