Xbox brings gaming app to Samsung TVs – Link

Microsoft bets on cross-platform strategy for games on Xbox

Microsoft announces this Thursday, 9, what should be the next stage of the multiplatform strategy of games of the Xbox, the video game from the creator of Windows. In a statement sent to the press, the company informs that televisions will receive an Xbox application, through which players will be able to enjoy games on TV — without having a console at home.

The novelty must start with smart TVs (smart TVs) of the Samsung brand launched in the year 2022. Microsoft says that it is in talks with other manufacturers to include the application in more models. The feature will be available from June 30 for 27 countriesbut the company does not mention which regions should receive the app.

To use the Xbox app on TV, Microsoft explains that it will be necessary to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account (which subscription costs R$45 per month) to gain access to the portfolio of cloud games. In addition, it will be necessary to have a compatible video game controller, whether they are the Xbox devices themselves or the DualSense (from PlayStation 5).

Those available to be played on television are A Plague Tale: Innocence, Hades and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Epic Games’ Fortnite game is also included, after being kicked out of Google and Apple’s mobile app store.

“We are building a platform that can reach billions of players, whether on console, on PC, through Xbox cloud streaming,” says Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer in a note.

With this strategy, the company hopes to reach 3 billion people who play games in the world.