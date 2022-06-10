Xiaomi TV Box 4S Max is launched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory

Without much publicity, the Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi Box 4S Max for consumers in China by 499 yuan (about R$364 at the current price). The Chinese manufacturer’s Smart TV Box offers playback quality at up to 4K/60fps and 8K decoding via an HDMI 2.1 output

Regarding the design of the device, there is not much difference from the previous models, the Mi Box 4S and Mi Box 4S Pro. However, the device is equipped with an Amlogic S905X3 quad-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

TV Box 4S MaxSource: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi TV Box 4S Max will be launched with MIUI in China, however, if the company makes the device available in other regions of the world, Android TV should be the operating system available to consumers in the West.

TV Box SettingsSource: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV Box

Xiaomi’s new TV Box also offers HDR, Dolby Audio, DTS, a USB port, 3.5mm audio output, Bluetooth and dual band Wi-Fi. The TV Box 4S Max weighs 375 grams and it measures just 16 millimeters in thickness and 95 millimeters in width and length.

So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not commented on a possible launch of the Xiaomi Box 4S Max in the global market — in any case, the company has already released previous models to the public outside of China, so it could happen again.