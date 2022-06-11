5 Electronics You Can’t Miss in Your Living Room | Electronics

Some electronics available on the market promise to make the living room at home more complete, comfortable and technological. Devices such as a soundbar, smart air conditioning, vacuum robot, dual-band router and smart speakers are just some of the options that can transform your room and make the environment more welcoming. Many of these devices even have features that facilitate remote control, making your home smarter and making your day-to-day tasks easier.

O TechTudo gathered, in the following list, some electronic models that cannot be missing at home. It is possible to find soundbar options from R$349, as is the case of the Soundbar GT 2.0, from Goldentec, as well as a robot vacuum cleaner for figures that start from R$449. To control the devices with Wi-Fi, it is It is possible to purchase a box with Alexa, which is found on Amazon for values ​​from R$ 229. Check out all the options to make your living room more complete.

List brings together electronic options that can make yours more complete

Soundbar is a sound device that has been gaining more and more space in the living room of many Brazilians. This is because the product is a good option for those looking for a more immersive experience to watch movies, series or play games. The soundbar is capable of amplifying the audio being played and can be cheaper, with simple installation and take up less space, when compared to other audio devices, such as home theaters, for example.

The unit can be installed next to the TV and distribute the sound throughout the room with ease. For this, it is necessary to pay attention to the power of the soundbar and the size of the environment in which it will be placed. In the national market, it is already possible to find devices that have voice assistants and surround sound systems.

The soundbar can be installed next to the TV

In Brazil, you can find soundbar models of different types and brands, such as Goldentec, JBL, Samsung and LG. The Soundbar GT 2.0, from Goldentec, is an option with 80 W of power. It has a Bluetooth connection, auxiliary input, works on 2.0 channels and can be purchased for from R$ 349 on Amazon.

Another highlight in the retail store is the Cinema SB110, by JBL, which has a connection via Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and 55 W of RMS power, which are distributed in two full-range drivers and two 2.5-inch woofers. The model has a built-in subwoofer that promises to reproduce deep bass without the need for a separate box. The device still features Dolby Digital audio and can be found from R$ 689 on Amazon.

Second-generation Echo Show 8 features a 13 MP camera

Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant. It can perform many functions within a home with smart products, and can be found in the retail store’s various smart speaker lines. Smart speakers or displays can also read news, make calls, play playlists from music or video apps, and much more.

The Echo Dot line speakers are entry-level models, and can be purchased for as low as R$229 on older models. The most recent version, the Amazon Echo Dot 4, costs a little more, and can be seen for values ​​that start from R$ 279. Despite having the same 1.6-inch speaker as its previous version, the product most current has directional audio output, which can facilitate its placement in the environment.

For those looking for a version of Alexa with more features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 can deliver a differentiated experience. It features an eight-inch screen with HD resolution. With the smart screen, you can watch music clips, movies and series, as well as make video calls, as the device features a camera. This version of Alexa can be purchased for as little as R$829.

Robot vacuum cleaner with anti-fall sensor and environment mapping

The robot vacuum is a device that promises to help the user to keep the house clean, free of dust and residues, automatically. The device can be found on the national market in several brands and with cleaning functions that can make everyday life more comfortable. The device can be programmed to start cleaning at a certain time and, depending on the model, it is also possible to determine which environment it should clean.

Consumers looking for an entry-level model that can clean the entire living room without problems can opt for the Multilaser HO041. The vacuum cleaner promises to sweep, vacuum up waste and also mop the environment. This model contains a set of sensors that guarantee to avoid falling into unevenness, such as stairs, and cleaning between furniture and corners. The device promises to work on the most varied types of floors and can be purchased for from R$ 449.

Users looking for a more complete model can opt for the WAP ROBOT WCONNECT. The device has, as its main differential, connectivity via Wi-Fi. This allows you to control the device and indicate the cleaning mode that will be performed via voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, and also by cell phone. In addition, the model promises to sweep, vacuum and mop the entire environment. It can be purchased for figures starting from R$1,882 on Amazon.

4. Dual-band or mesh router

Mesh router is an option to expand Wi-Fi coverage within the environment

Dual-band router is an item that can make the house more connected, as it promises more quality for the Wi-Fi network signal and allows more devices to be connected at the same time. The device works on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, which can enable higher transmission speeds than conventional routers.

For those who need to increase the range of the Wi-Fi network at home, the option is to create a mesh network in the environment. The technology consists of two or more devices, which must be installed in different places in the house.

A dual-band option that can be purchased from Amazon is the TP-Link Archer C80 Wireless MU-MIMO. The network distribution device features Beamforming technology, which promises to offer a highly efficient wireless connection. Another interesting proposal of the device is the MIMO technology, which ensures the transmission and reception of data in three streams to pair with the devices. The model is seen by figures that start from R$ 368.

For those interested in a mesh network at home, a more affordable option is the Multilaser RE010 Cosmo AC1200 router. The device is made up of two parts and works on a dual-band network with a maximum speed of 867 Mb/s. The promise is that the device can cover an area of ​​up to 200 m. Its main highlights are Beamforming technology, parental control and security firewall. It is possible to buy the model for from R$ 389.

The air conditioner with Wi-Fi is an option that can be controlled by cell phone

To climate the environment in an intelligent, practical way and with reduced energy consumption, the solution can be a smart air conditioner. The device is found in Brazil in brands such as Samsung, LG and Philco, and promises ease of use, as it can be controlled directly from the cell phone or by virtual assistants. In addition, some versions promise up to 70% energy savings when compared to conventional models.

One option for air conditioning the living room is the LG DUAL Inverter VOICE. The model has a Dual Inverter compressor, a technology that promises savings on the energy bill and guarantees the cooling of the environment up to 40% faster, through a wider control of the speed. The model comes with a remote control, but can be configured entirely via smartphone or voice assistant. With the promise of being super silent, the device in its 12,000 BTU version can be purchased for from R$ 2,778 on Amazon.

Another option available in the national market is the Electrolux Split Inverter Smart Control model. The device features the Inverter compressor and promises to save up to 60% on the energy bill. The product’s Wi-Fi connection allows the user to control the air temperature and program its operation remotely, which can make use even more practical. The 9,000 BTU version can be purchased for as low as R$2,099.

