A doctor is attacked by a patient with a knife at the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital, in Fortaleza – Ceará

One doctor was attacked by a patient with a knife this Thursday (9) at Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital, in the Conjunto Ceará neighborhood, in Fortaleza. The man was restrained by officials and a security guard ended up with a cut on his hand.

Read more

Witnesses said the man arrived at the unit quite agitated, claiming to be in pain. Still in the triage, a nurse tried to calm him down and referred him for care. Upon entering the room, he attacked the doctor with a kitchen knife.

The professional was not injured and, after being restrained, the Military Police were called and the patient was taken by an ambulance from Samu to a mental health hospital.

Subtitle: Room in which the attack took place was turned over after a physical fight with the patient Photograph: reproduction

Video-recorded images show what the room looked like after the fight, with furniture that had been overturned and medical materials scattered on the floor. The report contacted the Municipal Health Secretary (SMS) and awaits a position on the case.