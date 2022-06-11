After coma, woman discovers that fiancé didn’t visit her and left her for another

Australian Brie Duval, 25, who lived in Canada and had a fiance with whom she had been in a relationship for four years, saw her life turn upside down after suffering a accident in 2020. She passed three months in a coma and when he woke up he found that the companion had left her and was already living with another woman.

Upon awakening from the coma, Brie tried to call the man, as she discovered that he was not going to visit her in the ICU. He refused the call and she decided to send a message, while her new companion replied: “I’m with him, he moved and now lives with me and my son. Please don’t look for him.”

The only people who came to visit the young woman in the hospital were her best friend, Sam, and her mother, Sandy. The information is from G1.

“Sandy used to come visit me every day while living in town, she would make sure I had everything I needed as I didn’t have my real mom with me. She would stay for hours, play board games and keep in touch with my mom. She was right in the middle of it,” Brie told the newspaper. The Sun.

After recovering, Brie returned to live in Australia with his father and mother, from whom he intends not to let go, according to the British publication. On TikTok, Brie shares some stories and trivia about what it was like to have survived the accident and been in a coma.

Accident

The accident that left Brie in a coma happened when she and friends were having fun and drinking in a parking lot that was under construction. One of the ends of the construction had not yet been completed, the young woman ended up stepping where she shouldn’t and fell.

She went through long hours of surgery. Doctors even told the Australian’s parents that she only had a 10% chance of surviving. Despite this, they chose to leave her on life support.

She began to regain consciousness three months later, with some amnesia. After waking up, she spent two more months in the hospital undergoing treatment.