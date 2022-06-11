AliExpress lower prices and speakers are up to 55% off

AliExpress is offering discounts of up to 55% on various models of wireless speakers this week. Check out the main highlights below.

mini speaker

Made by Lenovo, it is the size of a cup and promises continuous audio playback of up to 6 hours. The product is compatible with bluetooth 5.0, has a built-in microphone, and supports TWS technology, which offers wireless stereo sound. The product sells for R$ 79.38 (direct offer link), a discount of 28%.

cylindrical speakers

With a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, this bluetooth speaker guarantees 24 hours of continuous playback, despite having a body the size of a cell phone and weighing about 600 grams. By purchasing two speakers, you can pair them both to reproduce 360º surround stereo sound. The price dropped from BRL 302.30 to BRL 139.07 (direct offer link), a savings of 54%.

portable speaker

In addition to being small, this speaker has a handle for easy transport. The gadget has an output power of 60 W, dynamic LED light and IPX8 waterproof certification. In the offer, the product is sold with a 51% discount, for R$ 349.85 (direct offer link).

Soundbar with RGB light

The product is 55% off, with prices ranging from R$140 to R$150 (direct offer link), depending on the version chosen (bluetooth or wired), in addition to the white and black colors. The soundbar is suitable for use on the computer or notebook, allowing you to work with music or have a better audio experience when playing games. The gadget also has a magnetic shield that prevents interference caused by cell phones or computers.

As it is a promotional action, the values ​​can be changed at any time, depending on the items in stock or reserved for the offers.