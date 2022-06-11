all indie games shown in the insane presentation

The silliest conference in the gaming industry featured some genuinely interesting games!
With E3 or not, the return digital has an annual tradition of holding a completely freaked-out conference to showcase its indie games, while nudging gamer culture, hype and competitors.
This time, in a 20-minute presentation that brought the developer Suda51 (No More Heroes) as an artificial intelligence in control of a robot causing a hole in space-time, the publisher presented only four games, but they deserve your attention for their creativity and strangeness.
Check below everything that happened at the Devolver Digital event during the Summer Game Fest!
Cult of the Lamb
The adorable game where you assemble an isolated cult with cute animals, Cult of the Lamb got release date for August 11thand will be released to PS4 and PS5, Xbox one and Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇAand Nintendo Switch.
Anger Foot
From the same studio of fun freaks like broforce and Jousting Genital, Anger Foot it’s a game there Miami Hotline in first-person where you break into crowded rooms of criminals and creatures, kicking and shooting everything to the sound of intense electronic beats.
The game arrives at PRAÇA only in 2023, and there’s already a free demo available on Steam.
The Plucky Squire
With stunning visual style, The Plucky Squire is a charming game that follows characters from a book who discover the outside world, with an alternating 2D and 3D perspective. The launch takes place in 2023, in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇA.
Skate Story
Another visually stunning game, Skate Story is a skateboarding game with a rather curious premise: you take on the role of a skateboard-loving demon, performing insane stunts in the underworld. The launch takes place in 2023 in the PRAÇA.