Bahia registers 2,314 active cases of Covid-19; see more data on the disease in the state | Bahia

Bahia has 2,314 active cases of Covid-19 according to data released this Friday (10), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, 782 known cases of the disease and two deaths were recorded.

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities

Of the 1,553,716 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,521,449 are considered recovered and 29,953 have died.

The folder informs that the data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

The secretariat did not release current data on beds in the state and in Salvador.

So far we have 11,598,934 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,692,163 with the second dose or single dose, 6,024,994 with the booster dose and 351,816 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 953,640 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 521,907 have already taken the second dose.

