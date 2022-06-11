Check the schedule of vaccination against COVID in Bragança

The Bragança Paulista Health Department has released the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for next week. Vaccination will take place on the 13th, 14th and 15th, without appointment, at the Old Library (next to the City Hall), from 8 am to 4 pm. Each day there will be a brand of immunizer available.

Check the schedule and who can be vaccinated:

Monday (13) – ASTRAZENECA

On Monday (13) the vaccine available will be AstraZeneca. You can receive the immunizer:

1st dose for those 18 years of age or older

2nd dose for people vaccinated with 1st dose until 04/18

3rd dose for immunosuppressed (non-pregnant or postpartum women), aged 18 or over, vaccinated by 05/16

3rd dose for people over 18 vaccinated until 02/13

4th dose for people over 50, immunosuppressed, health professionals vaccinated until 02/13

5th dose for immunosuppressed people aged 50 years and over vaccinated by 02/13

Tuesday (14) – JANSSEN

On Tuesday (14) the vaccine available will be Janssen. The vaccine is available to the following audiences:

1st dose for those 18 years of age or older;

Additional dose for vaccinated with Janssen until 04/13

3rd dose for immunosuppressed (non-pregnant or postpartum women), aged 18 or over, vaccinated by 05/16

4th dose for people over 50, immunosuppressed, health professionals vaccinated until 02/13

5th dose for immunosuppressed people aged 50 years and over vaccinated by 02/13

Wednesday – CORONAVAC/BUTANTAN;

Finally, on Wednesday (15) the vaccine available will be Coronavac. The vaccine is available to the following audiences:

1st dose for all persons aged 6 years and over;

2nd dose for vaccinated with first dose until 05/18

3rd dose for immunosuppressed (pregnant or postpartum women), aged 18 or over, vaccinated by 05/16

3rd for people over 18 vaccinated until 02/13

4th dose for people over 50, immunosuppressed, health professionals vaccinated until 02/13

5th dose for immunosuppressed people aged 50 years and over vaccinated by 02/13

In a note, the Department of Health reinforces that Pfizer’s immunizing agent is in short supply.

