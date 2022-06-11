City Hall receives construction project for State Hospital

Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) announced this Thursday, 9th, the latest processes of the Franca State Hospital project, for the opening of the bidding process by the Government of São Paulo.

Through a video published on his social networks, the mayor informed that the State Health Department sent the constructive project to the City Hall to evaluate. “Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) speeded up the internal process and the project was handed over to our City Hall protocol, for analysis by our Infrastructure Department technicians, as provided for by law”, he said.

According to Alexandre, when the project is approved, the Government of SP should start the bidding process. “The governor must be in Franca to announce the opening of the bidding process for the hospital works, as soon as the project is approved by the City Hall”.

Even without the start of the bidding process, the place for the construction of the hospital has already been defined. It is a plot of 31,000 meters, located on Avenida São Vicente, between Jardim Noêmia and Espraiado.

As announced by the governor, the state hospital that will be built in Franca will have an estimated investment of R$ 230 million with 200 beds and the capacity to serve 750,000 people in the 23 municipalities in the region.