Covid-19 cases grow 94% in private hospitals, says association

Confirmed cases of covid-19 have grown by 94% in private hospitals across the country in the last two weeks. According to the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), during this period, the average bed occupancy rate reached 84%. In April, this number was no more than 77.5%.

“We are entering a week of greater concern in relation to the last two. The growth of calls in emergency care has been very expressive in hospitals, which is reflected in the increase in the number of hospitalizations and makes institutions once again need to expand the allocation of beds for covid-19”, said the executive director of the Ministry of Health. Anahp, Antonio Britto.

According to the association, among the emergency room visits related to the disease, 4.52% needed hospitalization and about 1.2% needed referral to an intensive care unit (ICU).

Anahp also reported that 5.5% of health professionals in private hospitals had to be removed recently due to a positive diagnosis of covid-19. Already the cases of flu syndrome grew 32%.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) warned about the increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Brazil.

According to the InfoGripe bulletin, released yesterday (9), the number of cases grew by 39.5% between the first and last week of May. In the last week of April, covid-19 accounted for 41.2% of severe respiratory syndromes with a positive test for some virus. In the last week of May, the percentage reached 69%.