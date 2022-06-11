Do you have any signs in your eye? Know what can be

Our body is always looking for a way to show when there is something wrong going on inside. In this perspective, illnesses as diabetes can be diagnosed from small signs in the body, one of them, for example, can be a sign in the eye.

Ours eyes can reveal much more than the observable. They can be a key point to analyze the presence of diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol and others. Follow the text and know what your eyes may be revealing.

Also read: Say goodbye to high cholesterol: Learn to fry fish with water

Analysis of the eyes for diagnoses of possible diseases

Plato said in his dialogues that the eyes are like windows to the soul. In this context, the doctor Chris Steele, in an interview with the television program The Morning Itv, showed that the eyes can also be characterized as “windows of the organism”, since our body can present signals through them.

A change in your eyes, for example, can reveal whether you have high cholesterol. This condition is serious, after all, the indication of high cholesterol can mean a number of other diseases such as, for example, heart attack, stroke and clogged veins.

One way to see if you have high cholesterol from your eyes is to look for a gray, blue, or white semicircle around your cornea. This condition is expressed through a white ring of lipids that forms under the cornea. If your eyes show something similar, look for a doctor to perform tests.

The importance of these signs

The signs in the eyes become stronger as people age and, according to doctors, are more apparent in male men. However, these signs are not, by themselves, a definitive diagnosis.

If you present the sign, there is no need to despair or worry about other possible diseases. The first step is to seek the help of a qualified professional and carry out the exams..

After all, in some cases cholesterol levels can be genetic. Cholesterol produced by the liver has some benefits for the body. Controlling the so-called “bad cholesterol”, therefore, is of paramount importance at different stages of life, as it can be responsible for triggering other diseases.