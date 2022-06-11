Doctor explains Joelma’s new health condition after complications

Joelma is going through a difficult phase. The singer, who has been hospitalized since Tuesday (07), at Hospital São Luiz Itaim, in São Paulo, due to swelling in her face, which according to her is the result of sequelae of Covid-19, had new complications in her condition. health. In an official note, the hospital revealed that Joelma suffers from gastritis, esophagitis and an edema.

According to the doctor, patients who contracted Covid, like Joelma, end up developing a certain gastric sensitivity: “They can develop a gastric sensitivity that, with medication, is possible to treat”.

“It is an inflammation of the esophagus that can be due to several factors. The most common is reflux esophagitis, when the person has reflux from the stomach into the esophagus, with gastric acid attacking the esophagus. It is the most common and has no relation to Covid”, said Szego, emphasizing that esophagitis is a more specific condition, which may have other causes.

“Just as you don’t have this relationship with Covid, you have to know, before starting treatment, the cause of esophagitis. If it is reflux esophagitis, people use drugs to reduce stomach acid secretion, such as omeprazole or the like. These treatments, in most patients, have the control of reflux esophagitis. However, even though it is rare, there are other causes of esophagitis, and for that, it is necessary to determine the causes and adapt the treatment”, concludes the gastroenterologist.

