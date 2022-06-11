Does rice water help hydrate hair? Discover the benefits

THE rice water It has been used for thousands of years in Asia, mainly in countries like China and Japan, to make hair more hydrated and stimulate hair growth. In these countries, it is also used for skin treatment.

The use of rice water is due to the nutrients present in its composition. It is rich in amino acids, vitamin E and antioxidants such as phenolic acid and oryzanol. In addition, it is rich in inositol, an ingredient that helps prevent future damage to the wires. See below the main rice water benefits:

Strengthening the wires;

Anti-fall action;

Replacement of vitamins and nutrients;

Decreased incidence of frizz;

Stimulation of hair growth;

Return of shine and softness;

Leaves hair more hydrated;

Makes it easier to untangle the wires.

In addition to these benefits, rice water offers advantages for those who are going through the capillary transition. It also prevents colored hair from fading easily.

How to make rice water

Now that you know some of the rice water benefits for hair, how about learning to make it at home? Check out the step by step below.

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice;

1 glass of water.

Preparation mode:

wash the rice take all the dirt or impurity of the grains. After that, mix the rice with the water until it becomes cloudy.

Then, strain the rice and put the water in a pot with a lid and let it rest 12 to 24 hours, at room temperature. After this time, you can separate a part of the water in a container to be used in the shower.

The rest of the water can be put in the fridge. It is worth noting that because it is a natural recipe and without preservatives, rice water can be kept in the fridge for up to 4 days.

How to use rice water on hair

Made the rice water, now it’s time to use it on your hair. For this, just throw it in the hair after using the shampoo and conditioner.

When using it, concentrate more on the scalp and let it act for a few minutes. Then just rinse your hair. Rice water can be used once a week or with every wash.

Ready. Now just insert rice water into your hair care routine and enjoy all its benefits.