Drug eliminates rectal cancer in 100% of study patients

The results of scientists from New York (USA) were published in “The New England Journal of Medicine” edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – The immunotherapy-based drug dostarlimab eliminated a rare type of rectal tumor in 100% of patients in a clinical study. The results of scientists from New York (USA) were published this week in “The New England Journal of Medicine”. The drug is expected to be sold in Brazil in August.

Researchers gave the drug to 12 people with an advanced tumor in the rectum, the final part of the large intestine. The drug was given every 3 weeks for 6 months. After treatment, no patient required chemo or radiation therapy, or surgery.

People diagnosed with cancer were followed for at least 6 months after therapy ended (the longest time was 25 months, just over two years). The tumor did not reappear in the patients.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING