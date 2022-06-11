Elmo helmet, used in Covid cases, can be incorporated into SUS treatments, says Ceará Health Department | Ceará

The use of the Elmo helmet can be incorporated as a technology of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the treatment of people with respiratory problems. The information was released by the State Department of Health (Sesa) on Friday afternoon (10). Developed in Ceará, the Elmo helmet saved approximately 40,000 people in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the Technological Innovation Center (NIT) of the Health Intelligence Center of the State of Ceará (Cisec) and of the Health Research Management (Gepes), of ESP/CE, met to discuss the proposal submission process, which will be sent to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec).

The agency advises the Ministry of Health on the incorporation, alteration or exclusion of health technologies such as medicines, products and procedures, in addition to the constitution or alteration of clinical protocol or therapeutic guidelines.

“Conitec requires the applicant – which, in this case, we are – to present studies that prove the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of the device. In addition, it is necessary that the document contains an economic evaluation and an Anvisa record. We are at this stage of providing these activities so that, in 15 days, we have another meeting, taking stock of what has already been advanced”, explained the Director of Innovation and Technologies at ESP/CE, Alice Pequeno.

The document is expected to be finalized by August this year. After Conitec receives the request, it will have a period of 180 days to analyze a series of factors, including document compliance and the scientific studies presented, in addition to requesting additional studies, if necessary.

Then, the Ministry of Health submits the material to the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation (SECTI) to determine whether the document should undergo a public hearing.

The route, then, ends with the publication in the Official Gazette, making the equipment available throughout the country’s public network. With this, the population will have access to the device and any Brazilian health unit will be able to purchase Elmo.

Elmo is a genuinely Ceará state-of-the-art assisted breathing helmet, non-invasive and safer for health professionals and patients, according to the Escola de Saúde Pública do Ceará (ESP/CE).

It was created in April 2020 from a task force. The innovative equipment emerged as a new step towards the treatment of patients with hypoxemic acute respiratory failure due to covid-19.

The apparatus was even essential to avoid the intubation of patients, significantly reducing the need for hospitalizations in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

“Tests with Elmo have shown that it works for what it proposes to do, which is to offer oxygen, offer pressure around the patient’s face, which helps breathing, thereby improving respiratory capacity and helping to prevent the patient from need an intubation and an ICU bed, for example, with a respirator”, commented the superintendent of ESP/CE and creator of the device, Marcelo Alcântara.

One of the advantages of the Elmo helmet is that it can be disinfected and reused, in addition to the lower cost compared to mechanical respirators.