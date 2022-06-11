First Lady Virginia Mendes confirms she will undergo surgery and treatment for pancreatic cancer

The first lady of the state, Virginia Mendes, confirmed today that she will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in the pancreas next week in São Paulo. Treatment starts after surgery. The diagnosis is recently after the health status has become unstable.

At the end of last year, Virginia started having dizziness, hypoglycemia spikes, weight loss, she underwent several tests until the final diagnosis. Virginia has been transplanted since 2014.

On her social media, she thanked the prayers she has received since her health status was disclosed. “My most sincere gratitude to each of you who never measure efforts to see me well. I ask you to continue praying and sending the best energies. This has helped me a lot,” she said.

After treatment, Virginia will return to activities with the Family Care Unit (Unaf), with care for vulnerable families across the state, through the Ser Família Emergencial, Solidário, Habitação and Aconchego programs, among others.

On her Instagram, Virginia Mendes published a ‘vent’:

“My friends, for some time now I have wanted to express myself publicly seeking justice. Anyone who knows me knows that I avoid some subjects because I value respect for people.

Take this post as a rant. A way to make public everything that a human being, a mother, wife and woman, known as Virginia, has gone through and felt.

I would like you to try to understand the extent of the damage that evil can cause in people’s lives. I wish that no one goes through everything I went through and have been going through.

My family and I were the targets of many lies, slander and defamation. There were countless fakenews orchestrated by sick minds. As there is nothing to say about Mauro’s management, they create untruths to attack our personal life.

The police recently indicted Popó and others directly linked to the Mayor for forming a gang responsible for spreading slanderous, defamatory and injurious news against me and my family.

Also part of the gang, according to the police, is the journalist Aprá, who differs from the class of professionals who value the truth and has already been convicted of lying about me, my husband and my son. Only a mother knows the pain of seeing her child being attacked daily with such evil.

The people involved need to be punished and that’s why I didn’t think twice and took it to the attention of justice, through my lawyer Dr Hélio Nishiyama.

I have suffered attacks as a God-fearing mother, wife and woman who has her family as her reason for living. I believe that man’s justice sometimes delays, but it doesn’t fail.

There are still many honest people who cherish the truth and who work to do justice. And there is divine justice, which is always fulfilled.

I had my peace shaken by inhuman and cruel people, which the few sickened me with so much bad energy. First came a depression that gradually took me away from what I liked to do most.

Anyone who walks with me knows that I love my work, which I believe is also my mission. Something I’ve always done with all my dedication, even as a volunteer, regardless of being First Lady.

I’m from the risk group, because I’m transplanted, but I never cowered in the face of the fear of the pandemic. I continued to help those who most needed attention, love and affection.

I took C0VID twice and was able to witness God taking care of me during the days of isolation. I felt that He acted so that I could fulfill His purpose in my life, that I could follow my mission.

And as you all know, since December 2021 I have been experiencing instability in my health. I started having hypoglycemia spikes, nausea, diarrhea and sometimes dizziness. I had several fainting spells, I lost weight and the symptoms only increased, leaving me weak and weak.

Recently, when I was under the care of my hairstylist and friend Fabio, who I can call “angel”, I was alerted while washing my hair that there was a stain on my scalp. He affectionately suggested that I see a dermatologist.

So I did, I got in touch with my dear friend Dr Natasha Crepaldi, who through tests diagnosed that spot was a skin cancer and chose to remove the tumor.

As I am transplanted, it is always necessary to be more careful and attentive to my health. After a lot of insistence (coated with love) from my family and also from my great friend and sister Monica, I looked for a specialist doctor.

It had been five months since I was sick, in bed, and little by little moving further and further away from everything that made me happy.

I sometimes tried to participate in events that took place “outside of politics”, because all the evil we were suffering consumed my energies. It all caused me a lot of annoyance, suffering and indignation.

I confess that I cried days and nights. Until one day a court decision came that gave me some peace back. But until this decision was made, I felt that the evils had consumed a lot of my physical and emotional health.

Anyone who really knows me knows that I like and believe in politics carried out through work. Those who fear God would never act in such an inhuman and evil manner.

I would very much like to forget all the harm they have done to us and I ask God’s forgiveness for not being able to do so until today. I know this ends up hurting me too. I strongly believe that all this negative charge has contributed a lot to the situation I find myself in today.

I ended up going to see the doctor who has always been with me, Dr Macedo. He asked a colleague of his team, Dr Paulo Hoff, to make a detailed follow-up of my health status.

Through numerous tests, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and so I will need to undergo surgery to remove the tumor.

It is the love of God, my family and all the people who pray for me that give me strength and reassure me to be ready for the challenges posed on my journey.

My most sincere gratitude to each of you who never measure efforts to see me well. I ask you to continue praying and sending the best energies. This has helped me a lot!

I take the opportunity to leave a message for you who read this far: “ When it hurts, delete it! When it bothers you, avoid it! When annoying, ignore it! When it hurts you, get away from it. We cannot change people, but we can manage our lives.” Reflect on this daily.

May God bless and protect each one of us and those we love.”

