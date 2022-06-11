Flu, covid or dengue? Learn how to differentiate symptoms

Photo: Playback/Pexels





The Holy Spirit recorded 9,834 cases of dengue from January to June 4th of this year. The data were disclosed in the weekly bulletin made by the team of the Special Nucleus of Environmental Surveillance, of the Department of Health (Sesa). In the same period of 2021, the State registered 7,742 cases. There are already 2,092 more cases than those registered in the same period.

In addition to the increase in the number of dengue cases, other diseases are currently circulating in the state that bring very similar symptoms. This is the case with the flu (influenza) and covid-19. That’s why it’s important to be careful.

All three diseases affect the respiratory system. Understanding the difference between them and seeking medical help to avoid complications is essential.

Know how to differentiate symptoms of dengue, flu and covid-19

Fever, tiredness and malaise are some of the characteristic symptoms of dengue, flu and covid-19. In general, they present themselves in a similar way. See the differences and similarities between the diseases:

MAIN SYMPTOMS OF DENGUE

– High fever: greater than 38°C;

– Pain in the body and joints;

– Pain behind the eyes;

– Malaise;

– Lack of appetite;

– Headache

– Red spots on the body;

In the case of Severe Dengue, which is the severe form of the disease, the symptoms include intense and continuous abdominal pain, constant vomiting, nausea and mucosal bleeding.

SYMPTOMS OF FLU

– Fever;

– Headache;

– Chills;

– Body aches;

– Coryza;

– Cough;

– weakness

SYMPTOMS OF COVID

– Fever;

– Cough;

– Tiredness;

– Loss of taste or smell;

– Headaches, throat:

– Body ache;

– Difficulty breathing

ES recorded more than 15 thousand suspected cases of dengue in 2021

In January of this year, Sesa released the epidemiological bulletin with the final balances for 2021. Espírito Santo recorded 15,230 suspected cases of dengue, 3,163 of Chikungunya and 930 cases of zika virus infection throughout last year.

On the occasion, the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, warned of the risk of an epidemic of the three diseases still in the first four months of this year, taking into account the fact that they occur in cycles of three to five years.

In the first three and a half months of 2022, 210 cases of Zika and 820 chikungunya were reported.

Population plays an important role in the fight against dengue

According to the nurse of the Environmental Health Education Program of the Special Center for Environmental Surveillance (GEVS), Mayra Rodrigues, dengue is a threat to public health and for this reason, prevention is essential. Mosquito breeding sites can be found on land and in homes.

“The only way to prevent mosquitoes is to eliminate possible breeding sites. It is essential that the population participate with the necessary care against the disease. Paying attention and self-education daily, in order to keep the environment always clean to prevent the spread of dengue is extremely important”, he highlighted.

To be able to contain the curve of dengue cases, it is essential that the population do their homework with care and attention. The ideal is to choose a day of the week to make a complete check list in the property. This list, with what needs to be done, can be accessed by clicking on the link: mosquito.saude.es.gov.br

Plant pot dishes, poorly packed bottles, disused drains should always be inspected since the mosquito life cycle lasts on average between 3 and 8 days. By maintaining this weekly routine, it is possible to interrupt the reproduction of Aedes aegypti.

Dengue cases in Brazil increase 85.6%

According to data from the Ministry of Health, cases of the disease in Brazil had an increase of more than 85% until the beginning of April, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Also according to data released in the epidemiological bulletin on arboviruses of MS, 79 people died in the country in 2022. Double when compared to the same period last year.