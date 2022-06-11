Flu, Covid, Sinusitis or Dengue? Know how to identify and how to treat

In addition to the return of the increase in cases of Covid-19, Brazilians face other diseases such as flu, sinusitis and dengue. Headache, cough, fever, tiredness, sore throat, weakness, eye pain and runny nose are frequent complaints.

The infectious disease doctor Klinger Soares Filho explains how to identify and treat these diseases.

The flu

Influenza is an infection caused by a series of viruses (influenza, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, respiratory syncytial virus) that affects all ages and causes respiratory symptoms with cough, runny nose and low-grade fever. It is a disease that has seasonality, being more common in the winter period.

The diagnosis is often clinical and when interested in finding out which causes the disease, one can opt for the viral panel, where several types of virus will be detected. However, as the disease is mostly benign and self-limiting and the test is expensive, the diagnosis of the etiology is not made.

Treatment is done with combating symptoms and rest, with improvement in a few days.

+ US health authority confirms effectiveness of Moderna’s covid vaccine in babies

Covid-19

Covid-19 is also a respiratory infection with symptoms very similar to the flu. As the virus has been circulating a lot in Brazil, it is an important diagnosis to be raised.

The diagnosis can be made by the antigen test currently sold in pharmacies, and by RT-PCR, which is a molecular technique for detecting the virus.

The treatment of the disease is also done with symptomatic control and support in mild cases and in those cases that require the use of supplemental oxygen, corticosteroid therapy can be performed.

Dengue

Dengue is also caused by a type of virus, transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and has symptoms such as fever, headache, myalgia, pain behind the eyes, weakness, red spots on the body and joint pain.

The diagnosis can be made with a blood test where serology is performed for dengue and treatment is done with symptomatic, rest and oral hydration. Some cases can be complicated, requiring hospitalization.

Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the mucous membranes of the sinuses that can be caused by both allergic and infectious processes, and may even arise as a complication of flu.

Symptoms range from headache, fever, tiredness and loss of appetite. To make the diagnosis, you need to see a doctor.

Treatment may consist of antibiotics and symptom management.