Government redefines priority surgeries in SUS. Check the list

The Ministry of Health updated the list of surgeries considered a priority by the Unified Health System (SUS). The list, published in the Official Gazette this Friday (10), brings 54 types of surgical procedures ranging from treatment of varicose veins to vasectomy.

Read the entire ordinance.

To carry out the procedures in the SUS, the government released R$ 336,806,128.20.

According to the publication, the choice of these procedures takes into account the “great pent-up demand” and the significant waiting lines. Thus, the Ministry intends to solve bottlenecks in public service.

The procedures will be financed by the Strategic Actions and Compensation Fund (FAEC) for six months, until their incorporation into the Medium and High Complexity (MAC) financial limit of the states, the Federal District and municipalities.

Some procedures were also removed from the list of priorities, which led to changes in the forecast of hospital service values.

Last Wednesday (8) the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) released health plans to cover procedures that are outside the role of the National Health Agency (ANS). The decision was handed down by the second group, with six ministers voting for the so-called exhaustive list. Only three objected, claiming that the list is exemplary.

The list of ANS Health Procedures and Events has more than three thousand items, including surgeries that “cannot be denied by health operators”.

Check the list of surgeries considered priority, according to ordinance 1388/2022, of the Ministry of Health: