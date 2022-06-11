Government redefines priority surgeries in SUS. Check the list

The Ministry of Health updated the list of surgeries considered a priority by the Unified Health System (SUS). The list, published in the Official Gazette this Friday (10), brings 54 types of surgical procedures ranging from treatment of varicose veins to vasectomy.
To carry out the procedures in the SUS, the government released R$ 336,806,128.20.
According to the publication, the choice of these procedures takes into account the “great pent-up demand” and the significant waiting lines. Thus, the Ministry intends to solve bottlenecks in public service.
The procedures will be financed by the Strategic Actions and Compensation Fund (FAEC) for six months, until their incorporation into the Medium and High Complexity (MAC) financial limit of the states, the Federal District and municipalities.
Some procedures were also removed from the list of priorities, which led to changes in the forecast of hospital service values.
Check the list of surgeries considered priority, according to ordinance 1388/2022, of the Ministry of Health:
- parathyroidectomy
- Surgical correction of strabismus (above 2 muscles)
- Surgical correction of strabismus (up to 2 muscles)
- Laser photocoagulation (per session)
- posterior vitrectomy
- Posterior vitrectomy with perfluocarbon infusion and endolaser
- Posterior vitrectomy with perfluocarbon/silicone oil/endolaser infusion
- Laser retinal pan photocoagulation
- yag laser capsulotomy
- Surgical treatment of varicose veins (bilateral)
- Surgical treatment of varicose veins (unilateral)
- Fistulectomy / anal fistulotomy
- cholecystectomy
- Laparoscopic cholecystectomy
- epigastric hernioplasty
- Inguinal hernioplasty (bilateral)
- Inguinal/crural hernioplasty (unilateral)
- recurrent hernioplasty
- Rotator cuff tear repair (includes decompression procedures)
- Surgical treatment of spinal deformity via anteroposterior nine or more levels
- Surgical treatment of anterior eight-level spinal deformity
- Surgical treatment of anterior-posterior spinal deformity up to eight levels
- Surgical treatment of anterior seven-level spinal deformity
- Surgical treatment of posterior eight-level spinal deformity
- Surgical treatment of posterior nine-level spinal deformity
- Surgical treatment of posterior spinal deformity twelve levels or more
- Surgical treatment of spinal deformity via the ten-level posterior approach
- Surgical treatment of spinal deformity via eleven levels posterior
- Surgical treatment of spinal deformity via a six-level posterior approach
- Surgical treatment of spinal deformity via a seven-level posterior approach
- Revision arthroplasty or hip reconstruction
- Cemented primary total hip arthroplasty
- Cement-less/hybrid primary total hip arthroplasty
- Total knee arthroplasty – revision/reconstruction
- Primary total knee arthroplasty
- Intra-articular ligament reconstruction of the knee (anterior cruciate)
- Surgical treatment of meniscus tear with partial/total meniscectomy
- lithotripsy
- partial nephrectomy
- total nephrectomy
- nephrolithotomy
- percutaneous nephrolithotomy
- Nephrostomy with or without drainage
- percutaneous nephrostomy
- ureterolithotomy
- Endoscopic prostate resection
- Vasectomy
- Hysterectomy (vaginally)
- Hysterectomy with adnexectomy (uni/bilateral)
- subtotal hysterectomy
- total hysterectomy
- tubal ligation
- Confection of arteriovenous fistula for hemodialysis