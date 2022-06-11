Has fever returned to be a common symptom in this high of covid? Understand – 06/10/2022

As expected after the relaxation of health measures and the wave of sick people that Brazil reached at the beginning of the year, the country is now experiencing a new high in cases of infection with the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

In a bulletin released this week, the WHO (World Health Organization) registered Brazil as the fourth country with the highest number of cases of covid-19 in the world between the weeks of May 30 to June 5.

Compared to the previous epidemiological week, the increase was 36%. The country was behind the United States, China and Australia, respectively in first, second and third places in the list of countries with the most cases registered in the period.

The new wave is still the result of the Ômicron variant, which entered the country at the end of last year and, like in other places in the world where it has passed, became dominant in a very short time with an explosion of cases caused, in part, by its greater transmissibility.

However, scientists and health experts have already detected some subvariants of the omicron circulating around. With that, the question arose: are the symptoms of the new wave different?

Is fever a common symptom again?

One of the characteristics of the onomicron is that it causes a milder infection and that, in general, it usually does not cause a fever – just common symptoms of a cold such as a runny nose, sore throat and headache.

Some people, however, have reported that fever, even at higher temperatures than before, has returned to being constant in the cases that are emerging in this new wave of the disease.

But this is not the case when we look at the general population. “Higher fever is not part of the clinical picture caused by the ômicron”, says infectologist Alexandre Naime Barbosa, vice president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), professor and researcher at Unesp (State University of São Paulo).

“What we have observed and scientific studies have shown is just the opposite, that the ômicron has milder symptoms and often even without fever”, he says.

But why then are some individuals having a higher fever than expected? A hypothesis raised by doctor Raquel Muarrek, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital São Luiz (SP) and MIP (Personalized Internal Medicine) is the association of covid-19 with other common infections at this time of year.

“Infections such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis and sinusitis are common in winter in Brazil and can be caused by bacteria”, he explains. “In the case of an association of infections, which is something we’ve seen happening now, the fever can actually be higher,” she says.

Vaccination remains essential

Knowing that the frames caused by the omicron are lighter is really a relief. But you can’t relax: this is largely a result of good adherence to vaccination not only in Brazil but in the rest of the world.

However, it is necessary that this adhesion remains high so that we can prevent new waves from becoming more serious.

“The increase in cases is now not a seasonal issue, because of the colder weather, as with other respiratory diseases”, says Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations). “It is a result of the natural loss of immunity that we had after the peak of January, both among vaccinated and unvaccinated,” he says.

Attention: this does not mean that the vaccine is not effective. It does continue to protect all individuals who have completed the three-dose vaccine cycle from severe forms of the disease.

However, it is expected that, without so much contact with the virus, the body will no longer be so agile in producing antibodies and will end up being more vulnerable to contamination.

This process is particularly present in older people. For this reason, the recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that people over 50 years of age take the fourth dose. “It is a reinforcement for the body to recover the protective effect it had with the three doses”, says Kfouri.

In other words: with or without fever, it is essential to complete the vaccination schedule to keep yourself protected and also to prevent the next waves from being more serious and more intense.