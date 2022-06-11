Has The Last of Us Part I changed a lot? See comparison between the original version and the remake!

New version of The Last of Us will be released on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and will also arrive on PC

THE Sony announced today (09) during the Summer Game Fest the remake of The Last of Us Part Iwhich will be released later this year for PlayStation 5 and also had a confirmed version for PRAÇA. The announcement has already generated some discussions about the price charged at its launch, which will be $70 in the US and to know if the game is really worth the price charged, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits made a comparison with the images of the new version presented today and the original version of the game, released for Playstation 3.

Check out the comparison video below and draw your own conclusions about the differences found in the new version.

1.1 quintillion operations per second: World’s fastest supercomputer is from the US

The creator of the comparison himself points out the improvements made to the vegetation and other assets present in the game, in addition to the lighting of some scenarios that make a difference to the setting of The Last of Us.

The animations of the characters, such as actions and movements, seem to follow the same model as the original, because when compared they show the same result on the way, which ends up making it easier to compare the two versions.

– Continues after advertising –

Facial animations have also been improved, bringing it closer to what was presented in The Last of Us Part II, the infected also show noticeable improvements in their modeling. The hospital area features a huge improvement made for the Remake.

In addition to the announcement of the new game, it was also confirmed that the standalone multiplayer version of Factions in The Last of Us will be announced next year and will be a much bigger game than planned.

Did you like the comparison? What are your impressions for the look presented in the remake The Last of Us Part I? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

– Continues after advertising –

God of War, Naruto and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Are PS Plus Free Games for June

New games will be available from the 7th of June



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: El Analista De Bits / YouTube