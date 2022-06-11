Health benefits of coffee and tea

Not to mention water, coffee and tea are the most popular and consumed beverages in the world. But between the two, is there a better, healthier drink? Both have similar properties and can benefit your health in many ways. Here are some benefits that coffee and tea bring to our health.

Read more: What science thinks about the effects of coffee

Benefits of tea and coffee for our health

Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

This unfortunate disease attacks neurons in the brain, which can cause memory loss and changes in thought and behavior patterns. The antioxidants in coffee, for example, can help protect neurons, while some in green tea can help prevent protein clumps associated with this disease.

Are antioxidant drinks

First, both coffee and tea are sources of antioxidants called polyphenols. These substances are known to reduce inflammation in the body, thus preventing the development of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and diabetes.

The liver is another organ that can benefit from breakfast. Drinking an average of three cups a day can reduce your chances of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer, as well as being an alternative for people with these conditions.

More than 100 different chemicals are found in coffee, making scientists try to figure out what they do and how they work together to help the liver function.

Improved cognitive function

The presence of caffeine in both drinks also has relevant effects on our nervous system, reducing fatigue and making us more alert. The substance also proved to be important for the proper functioning of memory.

What precautions should we take when consuming them?

Firstly, the benefits of coffee and tea have been shown above, but it is also interesting to mention the other side of their consumption, as we must know when and how much to consume them.

Pregnant women should avoid green tea consumption, as well as people with kidney, cardiovascular and liver diseases. In addition, patients with ulcers, gastritis and high blood pressure may have problems ingesting this drink.

In addition to people who suffer from insomnia and anxiety, those who have stomach problems should avoid and consume coffee only with the permission of a doctor.