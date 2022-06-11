Health plans: Congress presents 12 projects that expand coverage | Economy

rawpixel.com / Freepik Parliamentarians present projects to expand coverage of health plans

After the decision of the Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determining that health plans are not required to cover medical treatments and services that are not on the mandatory list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), several parliamentarians presented bills of law in Congress with the aim of expanding the procedures offered. So far there have been three projects in the Senate and nine in the House.

They are added to others that were already in the pipeline, but have not yet been voted on and, therefore, are not yet law.

At the trial, some exceptions were allowed, but the STJ set restrictions that were not usually taken into account by the Brazilian Judiciary. In practice, the decision, taken on Wednesday (8), means that it will be much more difficult for users of health plans to obtain coverage in court for procedures not listed by the regulatory agency.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal





Until now, the majority understanding in the Judiciary was that the role of the ANS was exemplary, that is, it was possible to cover procedures not listed when recommended by the doctor.

In their projects, parliamentarians try to turn this understanding that prevailed before into law. The three senators who presented projects were: Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR) and Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE).

In the Chamber, there are projects by deputies Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF), Eduardo da Fonte (PP-PE), Guiga Peixoto (PSC-SP), Alencar Santana (PT-SP), Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), Miguel Lombardi (PL-SP), from the PCdoB bench, and another jointly between deputies Ney Leprevost (União-PR) and Felipe Francischini (União-PR).

In addition, deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN) presented a request with the objective of including a previous project authored by her on the plenary’s agenda.

In a note, deputy Luis Miranda said he “entered the fight”. He also stated that, on Tuesday (7), before the decision of the STJ, he had already met with fathers and mothers of patients who were against the measure and with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Miranda said that he wants to create a working group to address the issue, including the participation of the president of ANS.

“The change puts the entire system in a situation of insecurity. Different treatments will be denied to families with legal support and the problem will also have repercussions on the public health system with more burdens”, said Miranda in a statement released by his advisor.

Senator Fabiano Contarato’s project also tries to make it clear that the list is not exhaustive. For him, the list of ANS procedures is just a “minimum basic reference for assistance coverage by health plans”.

“We cannot allow the population to be harmed in favor of the profit of health plans. I started a project ensuring that the list of procedures and medicines provided for by the ANS is only a minimum, explanatory reference, and not an exhaustive list. have the right to adequate treatment, and it is not the health plans that should define this, but a qualified medical staff”, said Contarato in a statement released by his press office.

Judgment in the STJ

At the trial, Minister Villas Bôas Cueva, who was the first to analyze the issue on Wednesday, voted for the list to be exhaustive, noting that this brings predictability to the elaboration of the costs of the plans. But he also proposed some exceptions, which were incorporated into the vote of the rapporteur minister, Luis Felipe Salomão, who had already voted in a previous session, with the same understanding that prevailed in the trial.

The first condition for allowing an exception is that the procedure, although not provided for in the list, has not also been expressly rejected by the ANS to be included in the list. The second point is the need to prove the effectiveness of the treatment “in the light of evidence-based medicine”.

It will also be necessary to have recommendations from renowned national technical bodies, such as the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), and foreigners. Finally, it will be necessary to carry out, when possible, what he calls “institutional dialogue” between magistrates and specialists in the area.

In his vote, Minister Villas Bôas Cueva also said that the user will be able to look for his plan to negotiate an amendment or an expanded coverage contract so that he can have access to procedures that are not on the ANS list.

“It is not unknown that innovative technologies have often not yet been incorporated, but the operator cannot be obliged to pay for extra-role procedures if other options that are also effective for the treatment of the beneficiary are available on the minimum list. In this situation, the user may negotiate with the operator, any contractual amendment to choose such a more convenient procedure for the recovery of his health, restoring the mutuality and maintaining the economic-financial balance of the agreement”, said the minister during the trial.