Here’s how to hide notification content on the lock screen

Although practical, it is not always convenient to leave the message preview function on the cell phone’s lock screen activated. This allows strangers access to the content of these messages.

And worse: in the case of cell phone theft, even with the device locked, the criminal can receive the SMS code there to reset your email password, for example.

But know that it is possible to leave only the alert on the lock screen, without showing what is in the message. See the tips for each operating system:

on iPhone

1. Go to “Settings” and click on “Notifications”.

Image: Reproduction

two. At the top, the option “Previews” will appear. You can choose “Always”, “When unlocked” or “Never”. Tap “Never”.

on android

1. Go to “Settings” and look for the “Notifications” or “apps and Notifications” (depending on your smartphone make and model).

Image: Reproduction

two. There will be a list with all your apps. On some models, you will need to tap the one you want to hide the message content and then tap “On lock screen”.

Image: Reproduction

Three options will appear:

Display content: the notification text will be displayed on the lock screen.

the notification text will be displayed on the lock screen. Hide content: the text will not be exposed.

the text will not be exposed. Do not display notifications: lock screen does not receive any notification.

Tap “Hide Content”.

3. On other models with the Android operating system, below the list of applications, the option “Notifications” will appear. When you click, you will see the option “Lock screen notifications”.

Tap “Hide notifications and silent conversations”.