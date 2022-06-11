Here’s how to use guava leaves for weight loss







Hurry up and check out these simple weight loss recipes with guava leaves that will help you get the shape you want in no time. Using guava leaves will help you to reduce your body weight significantly and quickly.

Secrets of guava leaves for weight loss

Being slim and fit is extremely fashionable today. However, not everyone has the opportunity to train at a gym. Sometimes it is necessary to help the body and increase your chances of slimming. Guava leaves are perfect helpers in such a situation. You just need to know how to use them. To take advantage of the slimming effect of guava leaves, try the first option available, guava leaf tea. You can cook this tea at home easily and quickly. You will need the simplest ingredients, but in return you will get the perfect slimming effect.

So the ingredients are as follows:

1 cup of water

5 fresh leaves

¼ tablespoon of cardamom

Honey

licorice root

The cooking process is as simple as that. Pour the water into a small pot, add all the ingredients and bring the water to a boil. When it boils for about 15 minutes, remove the pan from the heat. Use a small sieve or gauze to filter out any particles and now you can have the refreshing energy drink that will leave you feeling full of energy and strength.

You can drink this tea every day, three to four times a day. Such use will help you to get rid of excess weight quickly. If you combine the use of guava tea with playing sports, you will notice the result in an extremely short period of time.

It is recommended to drink this tea in the morning, immediately after getting out of bed, and in the evening, immediately before going to bed. The other once or twice you drink depends on your schedule and possibilities, but you should make sure you drink three to four cups a day.

Sometimes you just can’t find fresh guava leaves at nearby stores or at guava. In that case, try the powdered ones. By the way, you can spray the leaves yourself after you dry them well and grind them later. The powder can also be found at many dietary supplement stores, which sell sporting goods.

Benefits of guava leaves for loss

Now you just need to know how these leaves can help you lose weight. There is no magic in guava leaves, everything they do happens because they contain certain enzymes and chemical compounds.

They improve digestion, helping the body turn food into energy instead of storing it as fat.

They cleanse the digestive system making it work properly all the time.

They improve your metabolism helping your body to lose weight and get rid of excess fat naturally.

They control the sugar level by preventing sudden attacks of hunger when the blood glucose level drops dramatically.

They calm your nervous system because it’s impossible to lose weight if you’re stressed

They improve the quality of your sleep to give your body enough time to rest and prevent increased stress and tension.

Are there any side effects of guava leaves for weight loss?

They are considered quite safe, but some people still need to see a doctor. For example, if you have heart problems, guava leaves can cause a heart depressant effect. The same goes for diabetic patients: they should consult a doctor before drinking this tea, which lowers blood sugar levels. You should definitely not take guava leaves in any form if you are breastfeeding or pregnant.

As you can see, the guava leaf weight loss tips are quite simple and you can take advantage of them anytime. They really work, so if you're looking for weight loss that means work, this is the one.
















