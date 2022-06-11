Identification of new subvariants reaches 44% of cases

The identification of the new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, of the omicron, increased from 10.4% to 44% of positive samples between May 7th and June 4th. The study is from ITps (Instituto Todos pela Saúde), which analyzed from March 1st to June 4th 123,829 RT PCR tests carried out by the private laboratories Dasa and DB Molecular, 90% in the Southeast and Midwest. The current positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2 is 38.9%.

The institute explains that, from January to February 2022, BA.1 remained predominant. Starting in March, BA.2 slowly gained ground and reached its peak in mid-May, when BA.4 and BA.5 were introduced, which have already been identified in 198 municipalities in 12 states and the Federal District.

The expectation, according to ITps, is that this week there will be a peak transmission of BA.4 and BA.5 while BA.2 continues to decline. Throughout June and July, there should be a drop in the positivity of tests and, consequently, in cases. The public health impacts of BA.4 and BA.5 tend to be lower than wave BA.1.

“Despite the more favorable situation, the rise in covid-19 cases raises an alert for the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated people. Brazil urgently needs to expand vaccine coverage for covid-19 and also for flu”, says immunologist Jorge Kalil, director-president of ITpS and professor at the USP School of Medicine (University of São Paulo).

Percentage of positivity

Of the states in the regions with more samples collected by ITps, all of them have a positivity percentage above 30%, except Goiás. São Paulo leads with 38% of positive tests, followed by Mato Grosso and Distrito Federal, with 36%, Minas Gerais, with 35%, and Rio de Janeiro, with 34%.

Regarding positivity according to age group, the percentage is higher than 40% in all groups over 30 years old. In the last two weeks, there was an increase in the age group from 0 to 4 years old, from 10% to 14%, and a stabilization of the rate in the groups from 5 to 9 years old and from 10 to 19 years old. The growth was expressive among the oldest, from 80 years old, from 29% to 44%.