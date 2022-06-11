In 9 days, Rio Preto has 5,760 cases of Covid and 14 deaths

In the previous 13 days, there were 3,722 cases and three deaths from the disease.

In just 9 days, from May 31 to June 8, the Rio Preto Health Department recorded 5,760 new cases and 14 deaths from Covid. Between May 17th and 31st, so in the previous 13 days, there were 3,722 cases and 3 deaths.

This Wednesday, Fundação Seade informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the number of occupied beds for the disease exceeded 60%. The day before, less than 35% of the beds were occupied with the disease.

On June 1st we had 940 cases. We didn’t have a death only on the 1st. On the other days we had between 1 or 2 deaths a day.

This Thursday (9) there are 56 people hospitalized. Twenty-nine people from Rio Preto and 27 from cities in the region. Six people from Rio de Janeiro and 12 patients from the region are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 18 people. In the infirmary there are 23 from Rio Preto and 15 from the region. Today, there are 38.

We have reached 146,780 patients who have contracted the disease since March 2020, out of a total of 493,711 tested. Almost the entire population, estimated at just over 460 thousand inhabitants, by the IBGE. Of these, 327,131 were negative after testing.

The lethality of the disease is 2.10% throughout the pandemic. Considering only 2022, it is 0.48%.

This Wednesday (8) the president of the Municipal Health Council, Fernando Araújo, after meeting with the councilors, asked the secretary Aldenis Borim to open a central unit just to deal with cases of respiratory diseases. He admitted that the overcrowding in UPAs and UBSs is due to the intensity of Covid.

